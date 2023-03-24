A Water-Wise Home With LG: How Innovations Can Save and Protect Water

Water is fundamental to our very existence – as central to our health as it is to the health of our planet and every other living thing on it. As such, the contamination of our oceans and water supply by microplastics, chemicals and other pollutants is a serious problem that must be confronted. So too is the need for individuals and society as a whole to change their water usage habits. Rising global awareness of these matters has led to increased demand for innovative solutions that can save and protect water, both at home and in nature.

Home is where people typically consume the most water, using it for all sorts of purposes – from showering to washing the dishes – every single day. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average American family consumes approximately 300 gallons of water at home per day, with the household washing machine accounting for a huge chunk of that. The average washer not only uses around 14 to 20 gallons of water per cycle,1 but also causes microplastics to separate from synthetic fabrics.