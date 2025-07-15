Acting Locally, Impacting Globally: LG’s Journey to Greener Horizons

On June 5, billions of people around the world came together to celebrate World Environment Day. With this year’s observance proudly hosted by South Korea – LG’s home country – the company was more committed than ever to making a meaningful global impact. Centered on the theme #BeatPlasticPollution, the day called on individuals and organizations everywhere to take action against plastic waste and protect our shared planet.

LG answered that call through a series of local, hands-on initiatives that reduce plastic use, promote environmental awareness and build stronger communities. From upcycling workshops to tree-planting drives, here’s how LG teams around the world are turning their commitment into action – and helping to shape a more sustainable future.

Taiwan: Turning Trash into Treasure

In Taiwan, LG collaborated with TRASHOLOVE, a local organization dedicated to creative reuse, to host a Plastic Reduction Workshop. Around 20 employees brought in discarded plastics from home – bottles, packaging and more – and transformed them into clipboards, coasters and keychains.