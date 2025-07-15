We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Acting Locally, Impacting Globally: LG’s Journey to Greener Horizons
On June 5, billions of people around the world came together to celebrate World Environment Day. With this year’s observance proudly hosted by South Korea – LG’s home country – the company was more committed than ever to making a meaningful global impact. Centered on the theme #BeatPlasticPollution, the day called on individuals and organizations everywhere to take action against plastic waste and protect our shared planet.
LG answered that call through a series of local, hands-on initiatives that reduce plastic use, promote environmental awareness and build stronger communities. From upcycling workshops to tree-planting drives, here’s how LG teams around the world are turning their commitment into action – and helping to shape a more sustainable future.
Taiwan: Turning Trash into Treasure
In Taiwan, LG collaborated with TRASHOLOVE, a local organization dedicated to creative reuse, to host a Plastic Reduction Workshop. Around 20 employees brought in discarded plastics from home – bottles, packaging and more – and transformed them into clipboards, coasters and keychains.
Guided by sustainability experts, participants handled every part of the upcycling process – from crushing plastics to sanding and shaping final products. Beyond crafting functional items, the workshop empowered individuals to take environmental action into their own hands, reinforcing LG’s values of responsibility and innovation.
Benelux: Inspiring the Next Generation
In the Netherlands, LG Benelux partnered with the Bloeiwijzer School in Amstelveen to host a sustainability-themed event combining education, inspiration and community.
Special guest Wail Kherrazi – 16-year-old Climate Mayor of Amstelveen, UNICEF Youth Panel member and founder of the WailSalutem Foundation – shared his personal journey as a climate advocate.
To cap off the day, each student received a certificate of environmental commitment, co-signed by Wail and LG Benelux – a symbol of how even the smallest actions can lead to lasting change.
Italy: Cultivating a Culture of Sustainability
In Italy, LG focused on encouraging simple, sustainable habits. Employees received plant-growing kits for aromatic herbs, promoting greener lifestyles at home and in the office.
A green-themed quiz added a fun, educational twist – reinforcing how everyday actions, even small ones, can foster a lasting Culture of Sustainability.
Jordan: Community Recycling in Action
In Jordan, LG Levant partnered with local startup Green Iris to launch a community recycling initiative. Over several weeks, employees collected recyclable plastics and paper, delivering them to designated drop-off points in Dabouq. There, materials were repurposed into new products through innovative recycling techniques.
Mongolia: Growing a Greener Legacy
In Mongolia, LG launched the “Life’s Good Garden” project near the Genghis Khan statue east of Ulaanbaatar, in collaboration with Genco Tour Bureau. The team planted over 120 trees and shrubs – spruce, pine and flowering species – contributing to a national environmental campaign.
Spanning 4,000 square meters and featuring 610 meters of colorful new walkways, the garden is open to the public. Visitors can even plant trees tagged with their name and planting date – a personal touch that celebrates individual contributions to a greener world.
India: Creativity Begins at Home
At LG India, sustainability met creativity through the “Trash to Treasure” initiative. Employees’ children showcased their eco-conscious creativity in an art exhibition that turned recycled materials into imaginative sculptures and crafts.
More than just an art show, the event reflected core values – family, environmental awareness, and the idea that meaningful change often begins with the next generation.
Singapore: From Clean-Up to Circularity
In Singapore, over 100 LG employees joined a coastal clean-up at Yishun Dam, collecting a staggering number of plastic bottle caps. As a part of the annual clean up, employees collected a staggering total of 950 kilograms of trash. But that was just the beginning.
Teaming up with Green Nudge, the group launched “Make Waste Great Again!” – a workshop where collected bottle caps were upcycled into coasters, keychains and more.
For those looking to go the extra mile, a beeswax wrap workshop challenged participants to create sustainable alternatives to single-use kitchen plastic. Using cotton fabrics found around the home, employees upcycled vibrant, reusable wraps while learning how small changes in the home can significantly reduce their personal plastic waste.
Kenya: Restoring Forests, Reviving Hope
LG East Africa celebrated World Environment Day by planting 300 indigenous trees in Ngong Hills Forest, just outside Nairobi. Once sprawling across 7,200 acres, the forest has shrunk due to deforestation and urbanization – but remains crucial for local biodiversity and clean air.
In partnership with Tree Niches Organization, 60 LG employees each planted five seedlings. With expert guidance from co-founder Dr. Solomon Kipkoech, they learned proper techniques and pledged to nurture the trees over the next three years – demonstrating LG’s commitment to long-term environmental stewardship.
From Asia to Europe to Africa, LG teams are showing that local action can drive global change. These initiatives are more than one-time events – they’re part of an ongoing journey to ensure that Life’s Good for people and the planet alike.
Contributed by LG’s subsidiaries in Taiwan, Benelux, Italy, Jordan, Mongolia, India, Singapore and Kenya
# # #