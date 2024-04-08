Adding a Human Touch to AI: LG’s Affectionate Intelligence

With almost seven decades of customer-facing business experience, LG has a deep understanding of customers, especially in the home. Leveraging Affectionate Intelligence, LG enhances the customer experience by providing personalized and tailored services through its home products and solutions.

LG’s Smart Home AI Agent, an all-around home manager and companion, showcases the company’s commitment to realizing its “Zero Labor Home” vision. This versatile household helper can not only act as a hub to seamlessly connect and control home appliances and IoT devices, but also even navigate around the home and, through multi-modal sensing, collect a variety of data to monitor and manage the home.

LG’s home appliances, such as the refrigerator with MoodUP™, are equipped with on-device AI chips, allowing for more natural, intuitive interaction with LG ThinQ app. What’s more, appliances compatible with LG ThinQ UP can continuously receive software updates.

LG’s latest washers are equipped with AI Direct Drive Motor™ tech which automatically determines the ideal cycle,1 enabling users to take better care of their garments. Among the company’s diverse air solutions, the new LG DUALCOOL™ residential air conditioner employs the Human Detection Sensor™, which can detect the location of room occupants2 and change airflow mode accordingly.

When it comes to enjoying the latest movie or your favorite show on LG OLED TVs, the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor offers an immersive viewing experience by personalizing picture settings, TV contents and apps. It can even provide recommendations based on past viewing habits through AI Concierge, and if you need assistance or want to learn about new features, the AI Chatbot is ready to help.

For those needing to stay productive, LG gram Pro laptops are equipped with Intel® AI Boost, enabling top performance for AI workloads even without a network connection, enhancing the customer experience with top performance even on the go.

Improved Customer Experience on the Road