AI in Action at CES 2026: Innovation in tune with you

At CES® 2026, LG Electronics didn’t just talk about AI – we showed what it looks like when it’s woven into everyday life.

Under the theme “Innovation in tune with you,” our exhibit unfolded as a set of connected environments spanning the home, mobility and entertainment. Together, they showed how our Affectionate Intelligence senses what’s happening, understands context and responds in ways that feel natural and helpful.

Instead of treating AI as something locked inside devices, we focused on how it moves across spaces. Kitchens, living rooms, vehicles and entertainment setups all became part of one connected experience, where TVs, appliances, robots, software and sensors quietly worked together behind the scenes. This was AI in Action on the show floor.