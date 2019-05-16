LG Brings Solar Tech Expertise to Eager European Audience

“Our new product portfolio is designed to meet the demand of our customers who are eager to invest in advanced and durable technologies,” said Michael Harre, vice president of the EU Solar Business Group at LG Electronics Germany. “We are constantly working to provide the market with well thought-out, reliable and powerful technology for our astute European clients.”

LG’s complete lineup of solar solutions will be available to view at the LG Electronics stand in Hall A2, stand 280.