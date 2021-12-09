We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blurring The Line between Real And Digital with OLED TV And Art
LG’s OLED-inspired art campaign is wrapping up in London this week with its final show of the year taking place at the renowned Saatchi Gallery before moving on to other regions in 2022. The show, Media Art; Reinterpreted Time, features digitally remastered works from the biggest names in contemporary art given new life by the Royal College of Art. Also on display are a curated selection of diverse works from up-and-coming artists such as Je Baak, Luke Stephenson and Ruofan Chen.
Using LG’s self-lit OLED as a digital canvas, the artists deliver a range of unique perspectives on the concept of time through 20 LG OLED TV models including G1 Series OLED evo, Z1 Series 8K and LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV incorporated throughout the exhibition. The OLED canvases’ immaculate picture quality blur the line between the real and digital worlds, perfectly preserving the artists’ creative intentions.
Part of a new generation pushing the boundaries of fine art, the talented young artists represented at the exhibit are visual innovators whose work encourages audiences to consider new perspectives and reevaluate what they know. Je Baak’s acclaimed video installation series, The Moment & Morpho Luna, comprises data-based works of art he calls “metabio art” that looks at the biological causal relationship between the metaverse space and actual space. Three LG OLED TVs – models 65R1, 65G1 and 88Z1 – serve as the medium through which Je Baak communicates the core concepts of his work. It’s because of OLED’s ability to deliver vibrant colors, infinite contrast and flexibility that Je Baak is able to create a depth of feeling and emotion that is palpable to the beholder.
The Moment & Morpho Luna, Je Baak
In An Incomplete Dictionary of Show Birds, noted British photographer Luke Stephenson portrays various species of birds, each capturing a specific moment in time while hinting at the tension that exists between nature and construct in his art. With exceptionally bright, sharp images, the four 77-inch LG G1 Series OLED evo TVs are able to accurately portray the dramatic colors and details that are the hallmarks of Stephenson’s work.
An Incomplete Dictionary of Show Birds, Luke Stephenson
London-based artist Ruofan Chen presents a set of visually-striking pieces that speak to the emotional connection humans have formed with the natural world throughout time. Central to one of her exhibited pieces, the rollable OLED TV stands stoically between precisely-arranged tree branches, juxtaposing technology with life, inviting viewers to interpret the connection between the inorganic and the organic.
The Warm Tree, Ruofan Chen
Thanks to the involvement of Saatchi Gallery, the exhibition also features representative pieces from some of modern art’s most celebrated practitioners such as Damien Hurst, Yayoi Kusama, Banksy and Ufan Lee. Exposing new detail and nuance to allow viewers to look on the familiar with new eyes, selected works of the artists were digitally remastered by a team of specialists at London’s Royal College of Art, one of the foremost postgraduate art and design universities in the world.
Beyond accurately reproducing the colors and textures of the originals, LG’s OLED TVs reveal new meaning in the remastered works, bringing the themes of time, life, death, infinity and resistance to the fore. It is the unique ability of OLED’s self-lit pixels to recreate the real, while simultaneously revealing elements previously unseen, that has media artists worldwide excited about LG’s next-gen displays.
THE S/H/A/R/K, Damien Hirst
LG will follow up on Media Art; Reinterpreted Time with a unique visual and spatial experience featuring a number of LG OLED TVs at the Saatchi Gallery. Through a series of successful exhibitions held over the year, the SELF-LIT OLED Art project has succeeded in bringing attention to digital canvases as an important aspect of cutting-edge modern art.
Head to LG’s project website to experience more of the world of OLED-inspired artwork.