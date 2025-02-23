Breaking the Ice at AHR Expo 2025: LG Leads Discussions on Cold Climate Heat Pump Innovations

Sunwoo Kim, professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said the consortium focuses on minimizing thermal resistance in the outdoor unit’s heat exchanger to maximize heat pump efficiency. Researchers are also trying to uncover innovative ways to integrate heat pumps with existing fossil fuel boilers. “If we have a smart and well-designed hybrid system that optimally balances the heat pump with existing traditional systems, we could significantly reduce costs and carbon dioxide emissions,” said Kim. The University of Alaska’s cold climate heat pump labs in Anchorage opened last December, and is now testing heat pump applications in the real world.

The partnership with the Universities has already borne fruit. For instance, the first joint project with the University of Alaska Fairbanks has been largely credited for the LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump, which won the 2025 AHR Innovation Award. “The consortium aims to become the major hub of research and education in cold climate heating systems,” said Getu Hailu, associate professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alaska Anchorage and faculty advisor for ASHRAE and ASME.