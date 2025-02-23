We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Breaking the Ice at AHR Expo 2025: LG Leads Discussions on Cold Climate Heat Pump Innovations
To deliver innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions that are Ahead of the Expected, LG continues to push the boundaries of heat pump technology in cold climates. At AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida, the company showcased its energy-efficient solutions that enhance comfort while hosting a special roundtable on the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research and its vision for the industry. Three LG representatives joined the consortium to bring their knowledge and insights to the table.
As climate change continues to cause major disruption around the world, the need for high-efficiency heating and cooling systems for all temperatures has been rising. Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager of LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA, joined the panel to highlight the advantages of LG’s heat pump technology in extreme climates. LG offers a wide lineup of heat pump solutions, including water heaters, boasting its cutting-edge inverter heat pump technology. What’s more, with the introduction of a highly efficient, oil-free inverter centrifugal chiller, LG now supplies 259,000 RT of chilled water to one of the largest data centers in the world. “We are excited to bring new products to market that are customized for all kinds of environments from single small spaces to large-scale industry settings,” said Scarborough.
Although heat pumps have traditionally been associated with warmer southern climates, LG’s introduction of its Inverter Compressor to the U.S. has allowed it to build a strong lineup of heat pumps that provide effective heating in cold climates. Moreover, LG has expanded its LGRED° (Reliable to Extreme Degrees) Heat Technology to more products, facilitating high-efficiency performance under more challenging conditions.
LG has successfully constructed substantial networks in heat pump solutions by investing in research and development and strategic partnerships with key industry players. For example, LG established the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research with the University of Alaska network in 2023 to conduct real-life research and testing on various types of heat pumps.
Sunwoo Kim, professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said the consortium focuses on minimizing thermal resistance in the outdoor unit’s heat exchanger to maximize heat pump efficiency. Researchers are also trying to uncover innovative ways to integrate heat pumps with existing fossil fuel boilers. “If we have a smart and well-designed hybrid system that optimally balances the heat pump with existing traditional systems, we could significantly reduce costs and carbon dioxide emissions,” said Kim. The University of Alaska’s cold climate heat pump labs in Anchorage opened last December, and is now testing heat pump applications in the real world.
The partnership with the Universities has already borne fruit. For instance, the first joint project with the University of Alaska Fairbanks has been largely credited for the LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump, which won the 2025 AHR Innovation Award. “The consortium aims to become the major hub of research and education in cold climate heating systems,” said Getu Hailu, associate professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alaska Anchorage and faculty advisor for ASHRAE and ASME.
By constantly promoting deeper discussions to realize its vision for heat pump solutions, LG has once again demonstrated its unwavering dedication to breaking down barriers in cold climate heating while underscoring its status as the leading innovator of heat pumps.
