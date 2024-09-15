We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation With a Touch of Optimism
2024 is a special milestone for LG Electronics in Australia and New Zealand, raising a glass to 30 incredible years of innovation, happy customers and serious growth. From humble beginnings as Lucky Goldstar back in 1994, LG Electronics Australia and New Zealand has come a long way, now established as a global consumer technology powerhouse, all thanks to the amazing support of customers and staff. From 24 staff members in 1994 to over 300 today, the LG Electronics Australia and New Zealand team dedication has been pivotal to the company’s growth.
Driven by innovation, LG’s 30-year journey has been packed with world-firsts and innovations across various industries. From IT products such as UltraWide™ and curved monitors that revolutionized the gaming industry, to the lightest laptop that made working on-the-go a breeze, and the smallest projector that turned any room into a home theater. And let’s not forget about LG TVs. LG’s leadership in OLED technology has brought breathtaking picture quality that delivers vibrant colors and perfect blacks. We’ve also been busy in the kitchen with the InstaView™ fridges that let you peek inside without opening the door, while UVnano technology brings a whole new level of hygiene to the home. And who could forget about our game changing TwinWash™ and WashTower™ designs that have made laundry day a whole lot easier.
At a celebratory event for LG employees, LG staff were brought together to reminisce about the company’s incredible 30-year journey in Australia and New Zealand. With a mission to make life better through technology, LG’s Life’s Good mantra – which originated in Australia in 1999 – perfectly captures the Aussie spirit, and the reinvigorated brand promise in “Life’s Good with Optimism,” showcases how positivity can help in embracing a brighter, more positive future.
The 30th anniversary celebration was a time to reflect on past achievements and look forward to the future with optimism. To commemorate three decades of success, LG organized a special event in Australia and New Zealand with activities designed to bring Life’s Good with Optimism amongst their employees to life. This included a video photo booth where staff could record messages and stories about what they’re feeling optimistic about. These personal reflections, focused on driving positivity among employees, were shared on social media with the hashtags #LifesGood and #OptimismYourFeed.
As a customer-focused brand, LG is a passionate champion of optimism. This celebration encouraged employees to participate in the global “Optimism your feed” social movement to infuse positivity across our social media feeds and create positive changes by being intentional with our activities both online and in the real world.
Overall, the 30th anniversary celebrations underscored LG’s dedication to fostering a culture of optimism and innovation in Australia and New Zealand, a physical example of actively bringing to life LG’s brand promise of Life’s Good.
Contributed by LG Australia
