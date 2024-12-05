We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Celebrating “Life’s Good” Culinary Culture and Kitchen Life With Global Gourmets
Photo credit: @minyo_kki / LG NeoChef X Creator Recipe: Italian Slow Food ‘Riso, Cozze e Patate’
Sharing “kitchen moments” on social media has become a global trend, connecting people from all walks of life. A quick search of #kitchendesign on Instagram reveals over 18.5 million posts, while #lifestyle boasts around 374 million posts, showcasing the modern kitchen as a hub of creativity, care and connection. In line with this trend, LG operates the Life’s Good Kitchen channel, a platform dedicated to kitchen lifestyle enthusiasts.
Examples of Life’s Good Kitchen “Special Goods”: apron, oven mitt, and eco bag set with embroidered patches for personalized style
The Life’s Good Kitchen channel is the ideal online destination for those passionate about the latest food and lifestyle trends. While embodying LG’s inspirational Life’s Good philosophy, it continues its mission of bringing people together, catering to individuals who may not be expert cooks but are keen on a simple and healthy lifestyle.
Instagram and TikTok, two of the most popular social media platforms, serve as a “global dining table” where users can explore diverse culinary cultures, seek cooking inspiration, and even make new friends. The Life’s Good Kitchen channel actively participates in this phenomenon, allowing gourmets worldwide to share their love for good food.
In October, the Life’s Good Kitchen channel launched the Cooking Challenge, an international campaign targeting TikTok users across Australia, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. The campaign invites people to share their culinary experiences through two challenges: the Inspiration vs. Reality Cuisine Challenge (for beginners) and the LG Microwave Gourmet Cooking Challenge (for more experienced cooks). These challenges ensure that everyone, from novices to experts, can join in the fun. With over 5,000 participants so far, LG’s campaign has become a dynamic platform for food lovers to express their joy for cooking.
The Cooking Challenge, part of an LG brand campaign promoting the benefits of home cooking, aims to discover talented culinary creators (as well as those who perhaps have more ambition than skill). LG’s campaign fosters a diverse community of food enthusiasts, driving engagement with the Life’s Good Kitchen channel and creating brand fans who may consider LG products when upgrading their kitchen appliances.
The Inspiration vs. Reality Cuisine Challenge encourages participants to upload photos of dishes that didn’t turn out as expected, offering a lighthearted test for home chefs. Meanwhile, the LG Microwave Gourmet Cooking Challenge allows seasoned cooks to share unique recipes made with the LG NeoChef™ microwave, using special GIF stickers and the hashtag #LGCookingChallenge2024. The NeoChef microwave, powered by LG’s Smart Inverter technology, enables fast, precise cooking and heating, making it perfect for both culinary experimentation and everyday meals.
The Life’s Good Kitchen channel is a sensory playground for global food enthusiasts that features great recipes, helpful household tips and more
Launched on Instagram in July 2021, the Life’s Good Kitchen channel has grown into a vibrant global community of over 6 million followers across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The channel celebrates cooking experiences, culinary cultures and sustainable living, aligning with global trends and the interests of Millennials and Generation Z.
LG offers unique experiences with “LG InstaView™ miniature” and miniature cooking recipes
LG prioritizes customer-centered content, fostering meaningful interaction and engagement by avoiding direct product promotion and staying true to its Life’s Good philosophy. Initiatives like the Kreator program, which combines “kitchen” and “creator,” enhance LG’s ability to connect with people worldwide.
For years, LG has engaged customers through impactful campaigns. The 2021 Food of the Day campaign promoted health and well-being, while the 2022 Party Food with Playmobil challenge celebrated the joy of hosting gatherings post-pandemic. The 2023 Comfort Food Challenge allowed customers to share their favorite stress-relieving foods.
LG’s annual Global Cooking Challenge continues to connect with Millennials and Generation Z thanks to its relatable and engaging culinary themes
Through innovative TikTok challenges and curated lifestyle content, LG enables people to experience its brand philosophy and learn about its premium products in a fun, interactive way. The company will continue to deliver enjoyable brand experiences through diverse campaigns centered around culinary and kitchen themes, upholding the belief that Life’s Good.
To join in and share culinary moments, visit Life’s Good Kitchen on Instagram, TikTok. and Facebook.
*According to a study by Menu Tiger, 50 percent of diners report that social media influences their restaurant choices, highlighting the role platforms like Instagram and TikTok play in shaping culinary habits and trends. (www.menutiger.com/blog/social-media-food-trends)