Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Change Through Action: LG Taiwan’s Hands-On Approach to Social Responsibility

Beyond News 09/05/2025
A group photo of LG Taiwan and Children Are Us Foundation

In a world where small actions can drive meaningful change, LG Taiwan is leading the way with a shining example of compassion and community commitment. For 13 years, LG Taiwan has worked hand-in-hand with the Children Are Us Foundation, a local charity dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through vocational training and social enterprise programs, including the production of handmade lunchboxes. Through sponsoring these lunchboxes, LG has helped deliver nutritious meals to over 4,000 underprivileged children living in rural areas. LG has contributed not only financial support but also time and care through volunteer activities that foster deep connections with individuals with intellectual disabilities.

A photo of managing director Jeong Yeon-kwan and a charity attendee

This year, the partnership took a creative turn with the introduction of an “aesthetic living” concept – an initiative that leverages collaborative art projects to nurture focus, creativity and communication skills. This evolution reflects LG Taiwan’s belief that technological advancement must go hand in hand with social responsibility, in line with LG’s brand promise of Life’s Good.

A group photo of LG Taiwan volunteers and charity attendees

Led by managing director Jeong Yeon-kwan, LG Taiwan volunteers recently participated in the Mandala Star art project, a powerful expression of inclusivity and empowerment. Designed to promote self-expression and a sense of achievement, the project transforms individuals with disabilities from passive recipients to active creators. Through vibrant colors, imaginative patterns and shared experiences, participants explored their creativity while building confidence and forming meaningful bonds with volunteers.

A photo of LG Taiwan volunteers and charity attendees applauding

These efforts reflect LG Taiwan’s ongoing dedication to the company’s Better Life for All vision. By combining innovation with human connection, LG is using its influence to foster positive social change. Through hands-on engagement and heartfelt outreach, LG is bringing the Life’s Good spirit to local communities – one action, one smile and one story at a time.

A photo of participation award of the charity event

Contributed by LG Taiwan

 

# # #

#2025
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More