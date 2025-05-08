We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Change Through Action: LG Taiwan’s Hands-On Approach to Social Responsibility
In a world where small actions can drive meaningful change, LG Taiwan is leading the way with a shining example of compassion and community commitment. For 13 years, LG Taiwan has worked hand-in-hand with the Children Are Us Foundation, a local charity dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through vocational training and social enterprise programs, including the production of handmade lunchboxes. Through sponsoring these lunchboxes, LG has helped deliver nutritious meals to over 4,000 underprivileged children living in rural areas. LG has contributed not only financial support but also time and care through volunteer activities that foster deep connections with individuals with intellectual disabilities.
This year, the partnership took a creative turn with the introduction of an “aesthetic living” concept – an initiative that leverages collaborative art projects to nurture focus, creativity and communication skills. This evolution reflects LG Taiwan’s belief that technological advancement must go hand in hand with social responsibility, in line with LG’s brand promise of Life’s Good.
Led by managing director Jeong Yeon-kwan, LG Taiwan volunteers recently participated in the Mandala Star art project, a powerful expression of inclusivity and empowerment. Designed to promote self-expression and a sense of achievement, the project transforms individuals with disabilities from passive recipients to active creators. Through vibrant colors, imaginative patterns and shared experiences, participants explored their creativity while building confidence and forming meaningful bonds with volunteers.
These efforts reflect LG Taiwan’s ongoing dedication to the company’s Better Life for All vision. By combining innovation with human connection, LG is using its influence to foster positive social change. Through hands-on engagement and heartfelt outreach, LG is bringing the Life’s Good spirit to local communities – one action, one smile and one story at a time.
Contributed by LG Taiwan
# # #