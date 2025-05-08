Change Through Action: LG Taiwan’s Hands-On Approach to Social Responsibility

In a world where small actions can drive meaningful change, LG Taiwan is leading the way with a shining example of compassion and community commitment. For 13 years, LG Taiwan has worked hand-in-hand with the Children Are Us Foundation, a local charity dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through vocational training and social enterprise programs, including the production of handmade lunchboxes. Through sponsoring these lunchboxes, LG has helped deliver nutritious meals to over 4,000 underprivileged children living in rural areas. LG has contributed not only financial support but also time and care through volunteer activities that foster deep connections with individuals with intellectual disabilities.