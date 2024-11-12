We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Charting a Faster Course to Future Mobility With Exclusive Demonstration of V2X Tech in Berlin
In its pursuit of automotive solutions that prioritize safety and reliability, LG has achieved several impressive milestones in the automotive security space. In August, the company’s Vehicle to Everything (V2X) solution for Volkswagen received the world’s first Common Criteria certification for security stability in the V2X category. This certification confirms that LG’s VW Transceiver Module and V2X technology offer comprehensive protection against unauthorized access or interference and comply with global IT security standards.
At the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) conference in Berlin, Germany, from October 21-24, LG introduced its latest innovations in future mobility: “Soft V2X” and “Smart Roadside Units (RSU).” This integrated traffic safety solution leverages V2X technology to collect and anonymize data, such as the location, direction and speed of pedestrians and vehicles. This data is shared and analyzed in real-time via the Soft V2X Cloud and various devices equipped with Soft V2X software, allowing for timely alerts to users regarding potential dangers. In addition, Soft V2X collaborates with Smart RSUs to provide essential safety information like traffic conditions, potential hazards and signals timings. The software is engineered for compatibility with a range of autonomous vehicles and delivery robots, opening up possibilities for future mobility applications.
LG is leading the development of Soft V2X and Smart RSU, utilizing the results of these validations as a foundation to evolve toward Harmonized V2X. LG is continuously strengthening and maintaining its leadership by proposing the technological direction and validating every step of the way. Through these advancements, LG engaged with global companies at the conference, encouraging them to join in this strategic journey. The company outlined the steps toward Harmonized V2X, emphasizing its practicality and efficiency. Many global companies resonated with this vision, positioning the commercialization of V2N services as a top priority on the 5GAA roadmap.
During the conference, LG offered attendees a firsthand experience of its integrated safety solutions in real-world conditions by inviting them to ride in vehicles and shuttles along a 5.6-kilometer stretch of road in Berlin equipped with various V2X technologies. A video demonstration illustrated the numerous use cases and technologies involved.
The demonstration showcased how the system enhances road safety. For example, if a pedestrian, cyclist and driver all use the Soft V2X app, the applications can detect each other and share anonymized information. This allows the driver to receive alerts to slow down if a pedestrian or cyclist is approaching a crosswalk (or jaywalking) at high speed. The app also provides real-time updates about approaching emergency vehicles or construction work, enabling the driver to adjust their route for a more efficient journey. Even in situations where a pedestrian is not using the app, the vehicle’s application can still receive data from surrounding Smart RSUs to notify the driver.
In Berlin, Kim Hak-seong, leader of Advanced V2X Task at LG Electronics, presented “Steps Forward for V2X Evolution,” focusing on pilot projects making school and kindergarten zones safer in South Korea.
LG is also ensuring global compliance for seamless market integration. The company is well-designed to meet global standards, enabling seamless, sustainable and scalable market expansion. It complies with European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) standards for the European region, as well as Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standards for the North American region.
As a founding member of the 5GAA, LG collaborates with leading global automakers, telecommunications companies and automotive component manufacturers to develop autonomous driving and traffic safety technologies.
With Soft V2X and Smart RSU technologies as cornerstones for future connected mobility V2X solutions, LG is continuously pursuing the next step, known as Hybrid V2X. This involves integrating V2X direct communication with V2X network communication to improve various aspects such as coverage extension, high reliability, scalable architecture, versatile devices and various vertical industries.
To extend its lead in the global market, LG continues to introduce new and improved traffic safety and autonomous driving solutions, including Soft V2X. This underlines the company’s commitment to realizing innovative solutions that not only bolster people’s safety today but also bring future mobility closer to fruition.
