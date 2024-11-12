Charting a Faster Course to Future Mobility With Exclusive Demonstration of V2X Tech in Berlin

In Berlin, Kim Hak-seong, leader of Advanced V2X Task at LG Electronics, presented “Steps Forward for V2X Evolution,” focusing on pilot projects making school and kindergarten zones safer in South Korea.

LG is also ensuring global compliance for seamless market integration. The company is well-designed to meet global standards, enabling seamless, sustainable and scalable market expansion. It complies with European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) standards for the European region, as well as Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standards for the North American region.

As a founding member of the 5GAA, LG collaborates with leading global automakers, telecommunications companies and automotive component manufacturers to develop autonomous driving and traffic safety technologies.

With Soft V2X and Smart RSU technologies as cornerstones for future connected mobility V2X solutions, LG is continuously pursuing the next step, known as Hybrid V2X. This involves integrating V2X direct communication with V2X network communication to improve various aspects such as coverage extension, high reliability, scalable architecture, versatile devices and various vertical industries.

To extend its lead in the global market, LG continues to introduce new and improved traffic safety and autonomous driving solutions, including Soft V2X. This underlines the company’s commitment to realizing innovative solutions that not only bolster people’s safety today but also bring future mobility closer to fruition.

