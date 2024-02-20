In The Joy of Good Life zone, guests are treated to a visually stunning experience combining immersive videos of natural landscapes and the many different hues of LG’s refrigerator with MoodUP™. The refrigerators’ advanced LED door panels switch colors in sync with LED displays installed around the zone, illuminating the space with a delightful dance of inspiring color. Visitors are encouraged to capture the vibrant display and upload images and videos to share their experiences on social media.

Additionally, Another Saigon reveals LG’s commitment to collaborating with local enterprises to realize a more sustainable future for Vietnam. Courtesy of upcycling design group Dong Dong, visitors can take home an upcycled laundry bag in one of the sophisticated colors from the Objet Collection. What’s more, they can enjoy beverages from Cacao Land, a Vietnamese chain specializing in fair-trade cocoa drinks, and try out exciting video games from VNG Games, Vietnam’s leading game distributor.

Back in South Korea, where the company is headquartered, LG has opened a series of ‘Another Life’ offline experience spaces to offer a welcoming atmosphere while providing customers with exclusive opportunities to interact with and learn about LG’s lifestyle-enhancing products. The first to open was the ‘Another Kitchen’ experience space in 2022, dedicated to the company’s smart, stylish and efficient kitchen appliances. Next came ‘Another Vibe,’ a space focusing on community revitalization in the nation’s lively and always-evolving capital city, Seoul. Last year, the ‘Another House’ experience space was set up to help reinvigorate the local economy by breathing new life into abandoned houses, while ‘Another Style’ highlights the LG Styler as well as the importance of minimizing environmental impact.