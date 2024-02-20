Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Connecting With Vietnam’s Younger Generation at ‘Another Saigon’

Beyond News 20/02/2024
A photo of the Another Saigon venue building

The ‘Doi Moi’ generation,* known for their social media savvy and drive for upward mobility, exerts a considerable influence on Vietnam’s fast-growing economy. Recognizing the importance of connecting with this demographic, LG has opened the dynamic ‘Another Saigon’ brand experience space in the heart of bustling Ho Chi Minh City.

A photo of three people gathered around looking at a mobile screen at the venue

At Another Saigon, visitors are immersed in four distinct areas that offer a comprehensive experience of the LG brand and its newest products, featuring leading technologies and reflecting the latest lifestyle trends. Moreover, the space showcases charming miniatures of displayed appliances and provides a seamless purchasing experience through QR codes, transforming the customer journey from brand exploration to product acquisition.

 

The exhibition space is thoughtfully divided into four sections: Hello, LG zone, which underscores LG’s commitment to ESG principles for a Better Life for AllThe Curation of Good Life zone, which focuses on Objet Collection appliances and spatial/interior design integration; The Solution of Good Life zone, which seamlessly connects visitors to the online brand shop via product miniatures and QR codes, and introduces the stories of LG’s Core Techs and The Joy of Good Lifezone, where LG’s MoodUP refrigerators with color-changing door panels (controllable via the ThinQ™ app) are artfully displayed.

A photo of the Hello, LG Zone with various products

Located on the ground floor of Another Saigon, Hello, LG zone highlights some of the many activities and initiatives LG undertakes globally to foster a sustainable future. This zone also introduces lifestyle solutions such as the LG PuriCare™️ AeroFurniture, Styler™️ ShoeCare and Styler ShoeCase, all featuring components made from environmentally friendly recycled plastics. Visitors can also explore the innovative LG Styler clothing care solution, which gently refreshes garments without the use of chemical-based detergents.

A photo of The Curation of Good Life zone with various products

On the first floor, The Curation of Good Life zone serves as a showcase for LG’s premium home appliance lineups like the stellar Objet Collection – including exciting, new products that are yet to be released. Meanwhile, The Solution of Good Life zone on the third floor not only showcases the InstaView™ refrigerator and WashTower™ washer and dryer but also provides insight into LG’s Core Techs for home appliances, such as durable and efficient compressors and motors used in the company’s washers, dryers and air conditioners.

A photo of a woman at The Joy of Good Life zone standing infront of a screen

In The Joy of Good Life zone, guests are treated to a visually stunning experience combining immersive videos of natural landscapes and the many different hues of LG’s refrigerator with MoodUP™. The refrigerators’ advanced LED door panels switch colors in sync with LED displays installed around the zone, illuminating the space with a delightful dance of inspiring color. Visitors are encouraged to capture the vibrant display and upload images and videos to share their experiences on social media.

 

Additionally, Another Saigon reveals LG’s commitment to collaborating with local enterprises to realize a more sustainable future for Vietnam. Courtesy of upcycling design group Dong Dong, visitors can take home an upcycled laundry bag in one of the sophisticated colors from the Objet Collection. What’s more, they can enjoy beverages from Cacao Land, a Vietnamese chain specializing in fair-trade cocoa drinks, and try out exciting video games from VNG Games, Vietnam’s leading game distributor.

 

Back in South Korea, where the company is headquartered, LG has opened a series of ‘Another Life’ offline experience spaces to offer a welcoming atmosphere while providing customers with exclusive opportunities to interact with and learn about LG’s lifestyle-enhancing products. The first to open was the ‘Another Kitchen’ experience space in 2022, dedicated to the company’s smart, stylish and efficient kitchen appliances. Next came ‘Another Vibe,’ a space focusing on community revitalization in the nation’s lively and always-evolving capital city, Seoul. Last year, the ‘Another House’ experience space was set up to help reinvigorate the local economy by breathing new life into abandoned houses, while ‘Another Style’ highlights the LG Styler as well as the importance of minimizing environmental impact.

A photo of a man taking a picture of a woman at the venue

Delivering a differentiated brand experience, Another Saigon is enabling LG to form new connections with Vietnam’s young generations. Notably, 86 percent of visitors to the space have been in their 20s and 30s, with the vast majority expressing positive feedback about the energetic and enriching environment LG has brought to Ho Chi Minh City.

 

Through establishing creative, interactive spaces like Another Saigon, LG continues to engage and connect with young consumers around the world, introducing them to a smarter way of living and sharing its firmly-held belief in a Better Life for All.

 

###

 

* Vietnamese citizens born after Vietnam launched its ‘Doi Moi’ economic reforms in 1986.

#2024
