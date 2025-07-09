Culinary Craft Meets Kitchen Innovation in USA: SKS at the FOOD & WINE Classic

SKS booth visitors enjoyed a variety of chef-crafted dishes, such as ricotta dumplings with hen sauce, a duet of savory chocolate truffles and Smokeye Hill Huckleberry Sour cocktails served over SKS Craft Ice.™ Supporting these delicious experiences were key SKS luxury kitchen appliances, including the 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range and the 36-inch Induction Cooktop, which boasts industry-leading power and heating precision. With diverse functionality that includes sous vide, steaming and searing, SKS appliances perfectly illustrate how performance, precision and advanced technology can enhance the art of cooking.

The 2025 FOOD & WINE Classic marked the first major public showcase of SKS products since the global rebrand (from Signature Kitchen Suite to SKS) was announced at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025 in February. With its successful showing in Aspen, SKS has further cemented its reputation as a luxury built-in brand; one that continues to redefine the modern kitchen while enabling–and inspiring–“Technicurian™” home chefs everywhere to achieve gourmet-level results in their own kitchens.

