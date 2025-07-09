Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Culinary Craft Meets Kitchen Innovation in USA: SKS at the FOOD & WINE Classic

Beyond News 09/07/2025
Culinary Craft Meets Kitchen Innovation in USA: SKS at the FOOD & WINE Classic

The annual FOOD & WINE Classic, held recently in the stunning mountain town of Aspen, Colorado (USA), is considered the pinnacle culinary event in the U.S., attracting luminaries, passionate foodies and leading industry experts for an unforgettable celebration of food and wine culture. The renowned three-day celebration of food, wine and culture, features more than 40 cooking demonstrations, 70 chefs and beverage experts and immersive tasting experiences hosted by FOOD & WINE magazine. As the exclusive appliance partner of the prestigious event, SKS (formerly Signature Kitchen Suite) took center stage. The luxury built-in kitchen brand hosted more than 4,000 visitors at the SKS demonstration kitchen inside the Grand Tasting Pavilion, treating them to immersive culinary experiences and sharing the essence of the SKS “True to Food” philosophy.

Culinary Craft Meets Kitchen Innovation in USA: SKS at the FOOD & WINE Classic

Throughout the three days of this year’s FOOD & WINE Classic, SKS served up a stellar menu of cooking demonstrations, chef-led tastings and interactive sessions showcasing the artistry and precision of the brand’s modern luxury cooking appliances. Attendees viewed live demos, product showcases and inspiring conversations with top culinary talent, including James Beard Award winner Stephanie Izard and best-selling cookbook author and renowned food personality Mark Bittman, who also hosts the SKS True to Food series, a collection of short films that celebrate cooking craftmanship and respect for food on every level. SKS Executive Chef Nick Ritchie captivated audiences with his rendition of Sous Vide Colorado Lamb Chops with Mostarda di Frutta. His delectable demonstration also provided attendees with an up-close look at how SKS technology can elevate both flavor and aroma while giving each ingredient the respect it deserves.

Culinary Craft Meets Kitchen Innovation in USA: SKS at the FOOD & WINE Classic

One of the main highlights was the culinary seminar, Mark Bittman’s in Hot Water – Turning Up the Heat on Sous Vide, Steam and Searing, led by Bittman and Chef Ritchie. This session offered an in-depth exploration of the advanced techniques that can be used when cooking with SKS’s award-winning appliances that empower home chefs to achieve restaurant-quality results in their own kitchens.

Culinary Craft Meets Kitchen Innovation in USA: SKS at the FOOD & WINE Classic

SKS booth visitors enjoyed a variety of chef-crafted dishes, such as ricotta dumplings with hen sauce, a duet of savory chocolate truffles and Smokeye Hill Huckleberry Sour cocktails served over SKS Craft Ice.™ Supporting these delicious experiences were key SKS luxury kitchen appliances, including the 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range and the 36-inch Induction Cooktop, which boasts industry-leading power and heating precision. With diverse functionality that includes sous vide, steaming and searing, SKS appliances perfectly illustrate how performance, precision and advanced technology can enhance the art of cooking.

 

The 2025 FOOD & WINE Classic marked the first major public showcase of SKS products since the global rebrand (from Signature Kitchen Suite to SKS) was announced at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025 in February. With its successful showing in Aspen, SKS has further cemented its reputation as a luxury built-in brand; one that continues to redefine the modern kitchen while enabling–and inspiring–“Technicurian™” home chefs everywhere to achieve gourmet-level results in their own kitchens.

 

Stay tuned to Beyond News to keep up with the latest from the SKS brand and to learn more about the “True to Food” difference.

 

# # #

#2025
