[Customers at Heart] Improving Customer Experience With Enhanced and Expanded Services

In the third episode of the ‘Customers at Heart’ series, we take a look at how LG India created a customized care solution to innovate the customer experience.

LG India, a subsidiary of LG, is unique among its global counterparts as it independently manages sales, installation, repair and maintenance. Leveraging this autonomy, LG India has enhanced customer satisfaction and boosted sales through LG BEST Care, a service extending the warranty period of home appliances, including regular maintenance and cleaning.