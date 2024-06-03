We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Customers at Heart] Improving Customer Experience With Enhanced and Expanded Services
In the third episode of the ‘Customers at Heart’ series, we take a look at how LG India created a customized care solution to innovate the customer experience.
LG India, a subsidiary of LG, is unique among its global counterparts as it independently manages sales, installation, repair and maintenance. Leveraging this autonomy, LG India has enhanced customer satisfaction and boosted sales through LG BEST Care, a service extending the warranty period of home appliances, including regular maintenance and cleaning.
Prior to LG BEST Care, LG India offered product care services under LG CareShip, which included routine visits and complimentary filter changes. However, a challenge was that 99% of customers only signed up for the service when they needed it, rather than at the point of purchase. This realization prompted efforts to improve customer engagement and revenue generation.
LG India aspires to conduct regular product inspections by experts to ensure that purchased products are in optimal condition, especially for customers who want to ensure peak product performance throughout the entire period of use. In order to do this, LG India came up with three key customer experience innovations.
The first looked to expand the range of customer choices, broadening the range of CareShip sales channels and products. The second aimed to improve customer impression services, where detailed plans were developed to differentiate the installation and repair experience. The last considered how to create an easy and convenient CareShip management system with customer convenience in mind.
To implement these new services, LG India analyzed data from its 50 million customers based on product type and usage period. This data-driven approach led to the expansion of sales channels and the creation of new care packages tailored to customer demand.
The company has also enriched the customer experience with discount promotions, a wider selection of choices and the introduction of LG SUPER Service – a unique local package offering superior service quality.
LG BEST Care further reflects customer needs by bringing ease and convenience to CareShip’s management system. Services are now automated with a systemized schedule for regular visits. In addition, LG India has increased the number of dedicated care professionals and uses Net Promoter Score to identify and address negative feedback on CareShip products.
These enhancements have yielded impressive results. The number of care products increased from three to ten types, offering a more diverse range of services. The rate of same-day installations and repairs has improved from 66.5 percent to 70.4 percent with SUPER Service. Consequently, LG BEST Care has experienced rapid growth in both customer base and revenue. LG India aims to continue this momentum into 2024 by setting regional monthly goals.
