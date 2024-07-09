[Customers at Heart] LG US Captures the Hearts of Refund-Seeking Customers

After the introduction of MyLG Rewards, the company conducted regular surveys targeting customers who received refunds. These surveys aimed to gauge customer satisfaction, track the likelihood of repurchasing LG products and monitor the frequency and duration of OBS visits. In addition to analyzing the percentage of refund customers who became new OBS members, the company also examined when customers used OBS points as well as any additional purchases made through the system.

As of October 2023, the survey results indicated high customer satisfaction, with those who utilized MyLG Rewards rating the process an average of 4.7 out of 5, compared to a 3.3 rating from refund customers in general. Customers who used MyLG Rewards also expressed a higher propensity to repurchase from the brand, with 71 percent stating they would buy LG products again, compared to 50 percent by refund customers in general.

Overall, approximately 40 percent of refund customers shared that they have regained trust in the LG brand after the introduction of the OBS point system. Those who used OBS for the first time reportedly visited the shop more frequently and for longer periods of time, and 64 percent of customers made additional payments through OBS even after using up their points.