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Game Changer: How LG’s Ultra-Large AI TVs Transform the Sports-Viewing Experience
In professional sports, the biggest matches are often decided in a second or less. A striker breaks past the last defender, pushes the ball into open space, then blasts it into the back of the net – all in the blink of an eye. On a smaller screen, it’s easy to miss the defining details of the moments that matter most, leaving you waiting for the replay to see how the action unfolded.
On a larger screen, the experience is fundamentally different. The picture fills your field of view, revealing in real time the subtle skills, lightning-fast reflexes and raw athleticism shaping each pivotal play. That’s why, at LG Electronics (LG), we believe the sports you love deserve screen sizes as monumental as a championship clash between the world’s best teams. Pairing these monumental screens with our advanced AI TV technology does not just make the picture bigger but it completely redefines how you experience and interact with the game.
Why Bigger Screens Feel Different
When a screen enters true ultra-large territory – 100 inches and above – you get more than just a bigger image. A screen of this scale engages your peripheral vision, giving you the sensation of sitting in the front row and a true feel for the stadium’s spatial depth. “Ultra-large” allows you to take in the entire field of play, spot off-the-ball movements and see strategic shifts unfold just as you would from the stands.
It’s the delivery of this “at the game” experience that informs our design philosophy at LG. Engineered to bring the energy of the stadium home, our ultra-large TV lineup features the 100-inch LG Micro RGB evo AI, 115- and 100-inch LG QNED evo AI Mini LED TVs. These models offer not just immense, wall-filling scale, but the advanced picture technologies required to keep up with the fastest players in the game – presenting each scintillating moment in vivid, consistent color and absolute clarity.
Crystal-Clear Action on Massive Screens
On an ultra-large display, every detail is magnified, which means the picture quality must be clean and precise to maintain that “front-row” illusion. To ensure the experience remains completely immersive, our ultra-large TVs are equipped with key technologies specifically designed to handle the high-speed action.
All our ultra-large models share a foundation of powerful processing to support a superior sports viewing experience:
- TruMotion for Smooth Motion: When the camera pans quickly to follow a play, TruMotion keeps the image stable and sharp. This removes the distracting motion blur, so you can track swift movements more easily and see crucial detail of the play.
- AI Super Upscaling for Clear Detail: Not all sports are presented in perfect 4K. Our ultra-large TVs intelligently reduce noise and sharpen lower-resolution content, making classic matches and standard HD broadcasts look crisp and detailed on their immense screens, even effectively transforming archival footage into a modern viewing experience.
On our premium 100-inch (MRGB95) Micro RGB evo, the experience is further enhanced with specialized processing and high-purity color technology:
- α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor 4K Gen 3: Equipped with the Dual AI Engine, our processor simultaneously analyzes texture and sharpness to refine details with pixel-level precision and ultimately produce a more cohesive image.
- RGB Primary Color Ultra & Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra: Validated by TÜV Rheinland’s High Purity RGB Spectrum Display certification, this model improves the clarity and separation of the red, green and blue color spectrums. Achieving Intertek’s Triple 100 Percent Color Coverage,1 it delivers high-purity color for more natural-looking images, while its precise brightness control reveals greater detail in both dark and light scenes.
Our 115- (QNED90) and 100-inch (QNED85) QNED evo models also deliver highly dynamic and vivid pictures:
- α (Alpha) 8 AI Processor 4K Gen 3: This capable processor ensures smooth performance and high-quality visuals with high brightness, vibrant color and sharp detail across our largest QNED evo displays.
- Dynamic QNED Color Pro & Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro: Optimizing color mapping to maintain rich and accurate tones even in bright HDR scenes, these models are certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent Color Volume.2 This wide color volume coverage enables faithful color reproduction, ensuring the green of the turf and the colors of each team’s jerseys look just as they do in real life.
Sound That Completes the Stadium Experience
Great picture is only half the story. The roar of the crowd and the sounds of the game are what truly transport you from living room to stadium. To recreate the front-row experience, our ultra-large TVs utilize advanced audio technologies that build an expansive, authentic soundstage:
- AI Sound Pro: AI Sound Pro analyzes audio in real time to create a virtual 11.1.2-channel surround sound experience using just the TV’s built-in speakers. This technology places you in the center of the action, letting you feel and hear the energy of the crowd as if you were sitting in the stands. Meanwhile, the play-by-play commentary remains crisp and clear.
- LG Sound Suite AI: Delivering an intelligently optimized audio setup, LG Sound Suite AI3 pairs seamlessly with compatible models like the Micro RGB evo. The TV serves as the center of a flexible wireless speaker system offering the immersive, multi-dimensional audio of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. LG Sound Suite provides an enveloping sound experience without requiring complex calibration or fixed speaker locations, wrapping you completely in the sounds of the game while allowing it to fit easily in any room.
Smarter Sports Viewing: Everything on One Screen
Following a game today means tracking much more than just the live action. Fans want real-time scores, deep statistical insights and seamless ways to find their favorite matchups — information that usually requires dividing your attention between the TV and a smartphone or tablet.
We designed our smart TVs to solve this by transforming the massive screen into an intelligent, centralized sports hub. Through our comprehensive AI TV experience and dedicated sports platforms, fans get an all-in-one setup right on the TV:
- A Centralized Sports Portal: Serving as your ultimate game-day hub, the LG Sports Portal brings together live viewing, on-demand content and free regional sports programming through LG Channels, ensuring you always have quick access to the action.4
- LG Sports Playbook: Integrated directly into the viewing experience, the newly launched Sports Playbook delivers real-time match updates. Track live player stats, team trends and interactive tournament brackets directly on screen. When hosting a game night, you can easily track the performance of your friends and family’s favorite teams alongside your own, accessing detailed pre-game previews and real time analytics without anyone needing to check their phones.
- AI Concierge: Your personalized sports guide keeps track of your favorite teams and proactively recommends matches and related content. When watching with friends who root for the opposing side, you can simply ask AI Concierge who is projected to win. The TV immediately displays predicted game results and win probabilities directly on screen, sparking friendly competition over the final score and adding another layer of fun to the game.
More Than the Final Score
Watching sports has always been about more than the final score. It’s about the tension, the shared energy and the feeling of being right there in the stands as the drama on the field plays out.
By combining screen sizes of 100 inches and larger with high-purity colors, incredible picture clarity, encompassing stadium sound and real-time insights, we’re fundamentally transforming the sports viewing experience. With an LG ultra-large TV, you’re no longer just watching the broadcast from your couch. You’re feeling the immense scale of the occasion and seeing every detail of every moment as it unfolds.
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1 Measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.
2 Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
3 For LG Sound Suite connection, a 5GHz supported router is required. LG Sound Suite connection varies by market.
4 Access to live games and on-demand content depends on service availability in specific markets; where available, they can be accessed through supported third-party services/channels, some of which may require subscription. Sports content availability on LG Channels varies by country and is subject to change.