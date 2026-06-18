Game Changer: How LG’s Ultra-Large AI TVs Transform the Sports-Viewing Experience

In professional sports, the biggest matches are often decided in a second or less. A striker breaks past the last defender, pushes the ball into open space, then blasts it into the back of the net – all in the blink of an eye. On a smaller screen, it’s easy to miss the defining details of the moments that matter most, leaving you waiting for the replay to see how the action unfolded.

On a larger screen, the experience is fundamentally different. The picture fills your field of view, revealing in real time the subtle skills, lightning-fast reflexes and raw athleticism shaping each pivotal play. That’s why, at LG Electronics (LG), we believe the sports you love deserve screen sizes as monumental as a championship clash between the world’s best teams. Pairing these monumental screens with our advanced AI TV technology does not just make the picture bigger but it completely redefines how you experience and interact with the game.

Why Bigger Screens Feel Different

When a screen enters true ultra-large territory – 100 inches and above – you get more than just a bigger image. A screen of this scale engages your peripheral vision, giving you the sensation of sitting in the front row and a true feel for the stadium’s spatial depth. “Ultra-large” allows you to take in the entire field of play, spot off-the-ball movements and see strategic shifts unfold just as you would from the stands.