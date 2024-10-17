We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Customers at Heart] Trial and Buy: Reshaping Hong Kong’s Customer Experience
In the fifth episode of our “Customers at Heart” series, we discover how LG Hong Kong is actively taking steps to enhance local customers’ experiences by introducing an easy and convenient “Trial and Buy” program to the nation.
For LG Electronics, delivering a customer experience that excels in every aspect is crucial to enriching the lives of customers. Through this belief, the company is committed to ensuring a Better Life for All by providing the most uncompromising customer experiences, which is reflected in its commitment to enhance customer interaction and engagement. This mission is consistent across the world, with its Hong Kong office leading the way through its consistent efforts to elevate customers’ everyday lives.
With a strong emphasis on its customer-centric approach, LG Hong Kong has been working tirelessly to increase the number of opportunities for customers to try and experience its newest products themselves, so that they know they love them before spending any money. Take the LG Pra.L Pop-Up Store as a prime example of this. Dedicated to the launch of the Pra.L home beauty lineup, each member of staff on site at the pop-up space was trained to deliver personalized assistance and expert guidance, ensuring the most seamless and informative shopping experience.
Yuri Han, managing director of LG Hong Kong
Within the online realm, the company’s website and e-shop platform feature user-friendly interfaces as well as all the product information customers could possibly need. LG Hong Kong has also invested in advancing online search and filtering capabilities to make product discovery even faster and easier.
What’s more, LG Hong Kong launched its decision-enhancing “Trial and Buy” program, which lets customers test the latest products for a short period before purchase. The program’s launch coincided with the release of new products as to receive quick feedback that could be used to develop customized marketing and sales strategies, and to inspire various enaging activities. By actively listening to needs, addressing their concerns and offering them tailored recommendations, LG Hong Kong has maximized customers’ satisfaction and loyalty by making them feel valued by the brand.
This new approach to customer engagement harmonizes physical and digital experiences that are tailored to Hong Kong consumers who value innovation and personalization. It reflects a broader trend towards experiential marketing, emphasizing a seamless customer experience at every touchpoint.
The company hopes its efforts provide the easy, convenient experiences that empower consumers to take charge and feel the true meaning of Life’s Good on numerous occassions throughout the day. To discover more LG promotions taking place around the world, visit LG Newsroom.
