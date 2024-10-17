[Customers at Heart] Trial and Buy: Reshaping Hong Kong’s Customer Experience

With a strong emphasis on its customer-centric approach, LG Hong Kong has been working tirelessly to increase the number of opportunities for customers to try and experience its newest products themselves, so that they know they love them before spending any money. Take the LG Pra.L Pop-Up Store as a prime example of this. Dedicated to the launch of the Pra.L home beauty lineup, each member of staff on site at the pop-up space was trained to deliver personalized assistance and expert guidance, ensuring the most seamless and informative shopping experience.