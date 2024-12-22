Discover the Secrets to Optimism: Insights from LG’s Global Survey

The survey also uncovered intriguing generational trends. While optimism and happiness generally decline with age, the youngest group (under 18) reported surprisingly low scores. Gen Z, while generally optimistic, also expressed the highest level of caution, with 50 percent believing optimism can be harmful. This may stem from concerns about having the necessary tools to succeed, a sentiment twice as prevalent among Gen Z compared to millennials.

Younger generations leverage social media to find positive content and connect with like-minded individuals. 86 percent acknowledge its impact on their personal lives, surpassing the 67 percent who believe it impacts society as a whole. Gen Z is also more likely to seek therapy, retail therapy or even delete social media accounts to combat negativity. Older generations, conversely, prefer offline comforts like spending time outdoors, with family or pursuing hobbies.