Discover the Secrets to Optimism: Insights from LG’s Global Survey
Are we becoming more optimistic? A new global survey from LG sheds light on the current state of optimism, revealing surprising trends and the key factors shaping our outlook on the future.
Despite global uncertainties, a sense of optimism persists. 48 percents of consumers across 16 markets feel more optimistic now compared to six months ago, with a global average optimism score of 7.49 out of 10. While France, the UK and Australia reported below-average optimism levels, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE emerged as the most optimistic nations. Interestingly, personal growth and strong family dynamics were key drivers of individual optimism, while financial concerns tended to dampen spirits.
Entertainment, encompassing movies, TV, music and art, emerged as the leading source of optimism (60 percent), followed closely by the potential of AI (56 percent). Social media, while influential, generated less optimism (48 percent), and global crises understandably ranked lowest.
This research aligns with LG’s “Life’s Good” philosophy, emphasizing the company’s commitment to understanding and fostering happiness worldwide. It’s part of a broader effort to explore the power of optimism and its potential to shape a brighter future.
The survey also uncovered intriguing generational trends. While optimism and happiness generally decline with age, the youngest group (under 18) reported surprisingly low scores. Gen Z, while generally optimistic, also expressed the highest level of caution, with 50 percent believing optimism can be harmful. This may stem from concerns about having the necessary tools to succeed, a sentiment twice as prevalent among Gen Z compared to millennials.
Younger generations leverage social media to find positive content and connect with like-minded individuals. 86 percent acknowledge its impact on their personal lives, surpassing the 67 percent who believe it impacts society as a whole. Gen Z is also more likely to seek therapy, retail therapy or even delete social media accounts to combat negativity. Older generations, conversely, prefer offline comforts like spending time outdoors, with family or pursuing hobbies.
As a brand dedicated to fostering optimism, LG prioritizes understanding and meeting customer needs. The company recognizes that people seek resources and tools to cultivate a positive outlook and build a brighter future, and LG is committed to fulfilling this need.
This commitment is embodied in LG’s “Optimism your feed” campaign, designed to infuse social media feeds with positive content. The campaign has demonstrably boosted positive feelings, with 78 percent of participants reporting increased optimism after engaging with it.
Find the “Optimism your Feed” playlist on LG’s global TikTok (@lge_lifesgood) and YouTube (@LGGlobal) channels. Learn more at www.lg.com/lifesgood/.
# # #
Survey Methodology
Global survey conducted by GWI.
Fieldwork conducted from August 26 to October 7, 2024.
Age: Between 16 – 64 years old, all income levels.
Sample size: 300 respondents each across 16 markets, except for 70 respondents in KSA.