[Earth Day with LG🌎] Celebrating Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship with Earth Day Fair
Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, serves as an essential call to action for the preservation of our planet for future generations. LG is dedicated to promoting this cause through local initiatives, underlining the impact of every action in protecting our environment.
LG USA aims to foster a greater appreciation for our environment and promote sustainable practices, with the goal of instigating positive change and contributing to the long-term health of our planet. The company is actively seeking to make a real difference by inspiring the next generation of conservationists and addressing urgent issues such as the extinction crisis and climate change.
To reinforce its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, and to reflect its ‘Life’s Good’ ethos, LG organized the ‘Life’s Good Earth Day Fair’ on April 22 at its Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey campus. This public event featured a range of activities emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices.
In collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the fair provided useful information on sustainable best practices and guidance on creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat® in living, working and recreational spaces.
A key component of the event was the e-Waste Drive, which, like the previous year, provided attendees with the opportunity to responsibly discard unwanted electronics. Participants who brought e-waste for recycling were granted a ticket to join the campus activities.
LG also unveiled a new pollinator garden at its headquarters. The garden, which has been recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat® by the NWF, features native plants designed to attract a variety of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths and beetles. LG anticipates that this initiative will boost biodiversity, stimulate plant growth, enhance air quality and support wildlife. Attendees were encouraged to plant a flower in the garden, contributing to a healthier ecosystem.
Additionally, LG offered tours of the Inspiration Lab to students, teachers and local community members, showcasing its innovative technologies and sustainability initiatives. Visitors had the opportunity to participate in scavenger hunts organized by the NWF, enjoy food vendors and giveaways, and meet Ranger Rick® and NWF Naturalist Dave Mizejewski.
The Life’s Good Earth Day Fair is just one of LG’s initiatives to commemorate Earth Day. Last week, the company unveiled a 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City, showcasing content that highlighted some of the world’s most vulnerable and endangered as well as recovered species in need of ongoing protection. Beginning with the snow leopard and followed by the bald eagle, Galapagos sea lion and reindeer later this year, the series will portray each animal in stunning 3D that appears to be extending out of the actual display.
And, through partnerships with global edtech leader Discovery Education and the NWF, LG will host a K-12 educational series about vulnerable and endangered species. The LG Endangered Species Series will provide K-12 students with a deeper understanding of the unique qualities of endangered animals, and the role they play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem while fostering an appreciation of what makes each species special. Educators and students may access the free, standards-aligned digital resources created with Discovery Education at endangered-species-series.discoveryeducation.com.
In addition to these activations, LG is working to make Earth Day every day by developing the most innovative products that help provide consumers with significant savings through energy efficiency. As a nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG launched a special Earth Day 2024 home appliance promotion, showing the company’s commitment to helping U.S. consumers make energy choices that make a difference, from cutting household utility bills to reducing impact on the environment.
Contributed by LG USA
# # #