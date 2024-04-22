Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[Earth Day with LG🌎] Celebrating Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship with Earth Day Fair

Beyond News 23/04/2024

Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, serves as an essential call to action for the preservation of our planet for future generations. LG is dedicated to promoting this cause through local initiatives, underlining the impact of every action in protecting our environment.

 

LG USA aims to foster a greater appreciation for our environment and promote sustainable practices, with the goal of instigating positive change and contributing to the long-term health of our planet. The company is actively seeking to make a real difference by inspiring the next generation of conservationists and addressing urgent issues such as the extinction crisis and climate change.

An illustration of birds and the words Life's Good Earth Day Fair

To reinforce its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, and to reflect its ‘Life’s Good’ ethos, LG organized the ‘Life’s Good Earth Day Fair’ on April 22 at its Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey campus. This public event featured a range of activities emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices.

Chris Jung, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America, speaks at the Life’s Good Earth Day Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. The event hosted a range of activities that highlighted the importance of sustainable practices including an e-waste drive and the unveiling of the new pollinator garden at LG's headquarters. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)

In collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the fair provided useful information on sustainable best practices and guidance on creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat® in living, working and recreational spaces.

 

A key component of the event was the e-Waste Drive, which, like the previous year, provided attendees with the opportunity to responsibly discard unwanted electronics. Participants who brought e-waste for recycling were granted a ticket to join the campus activities.

Chris Jung, left, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America, and naturalist Dave Mizejewski, of the National Wildlife Federation, unveil the new pollinator garden at Life’s Good Earth Day Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Earning a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification through the NWF, LG's garden is outfitted with native plants, designed to attract a mixture of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles, which will encourage biodiversity, plant growth, clean air, and support wildlife. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)

LG also unveiled a new pollinator garden at its headquarters. The garden, which has been recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat® by the NWF, features native plants designed to attract a variety of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths and beetles. LG anticipates that this initiative will boost biodiversity, stimulate plant growth, enhance air quality and support wildlife. Attendees were encouraged to plant a flower in the garden, contributing to a healthier ecosystem.

Attendees plant native species at the new pollinator garden at Life’s Good Earth Day Fair, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. The event hosted a range of activities that highlighted the importance of sustainable practices including the unveiling of the pollinator garden which earned a Certified Wildlife Habitat® certification from National Wildlife Federation. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for LG Electronics)

Additionally, LG offered tours of the Inspiration Lab to students, teachers and local community members, showcasing its innovative technologies and sustainability initiatives. Visitors had the opportunity to participate in scavenger hunts organized by the NWF, enjoy food vendors and giveaways, and meet Ranger Rick® and NWF Naturalist Dave Mizejewski.

A picture of the LG 3D anamorphic experience on the Times Square billboard at day time

The Life’s Good Earth Day Fair is just one of LG’s initiatives to commemorate Earth Day. Last week, the company unveiled a 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City, showcasing content that highlighted some of the world’s most vulnerable and endangered as well as recovered species in need of ongoing protection. Beginning with the snow leopard and followed by the bald eagle, Galapagos sea lion and reindeer later this year, the series will portray each animal in stunning 3D that appears to be extending out of the actual display.

An illustration of animals and the LG and Discovery logo

And, through partnerships with global edtech leader Discovery Education and the NWF, LG will host a K-12 educational series about vulnerable and endangered species. The LG Endangered Species Series will provide K-12 students with a deeper understanding of the unique qualities of endangered animals, and the role they play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem while fostering an appreciation of what makes each species special. Educators and students may access the free, standards-aligned digital resources created with Discovery Education at endangered-species-series.discoveryeducation.com.

 

In addition to these activations, LG is working to make Earth Day every day by developing the most innovative products that help provide consumers with significant savings through energy efficiency. As a nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG launched a special Earth Day 2024 home appliance promotion, showing the company’s commitment to helping U.S. consumers make energy choices that make a difference, from cutting household utility bills to reducing impact on the environment.

 

Contributed by LG USA

 

# # #

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More