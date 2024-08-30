Essential Health Tips for Office Workers Featuring LG’s Ergonomic Business Monitors

Note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. It is not intended to replace a professional medical diagnosis or treat any medical condition.

As time spent in front of PCs and monitors increases, so too do health concerns stemming from poor ergonomic settings, such as eye strain, wrist pain, headaches, sore neck and more. A study indicates that up to 63 percent of office employees experience neck pain,2 inhibiting them from achieving peak performance and remaining motivated throughout the work day. To address these challenges, workers using monitors for extended periods should adopt preventive measures to safeguard their health. Here are some health-conscious practices to keep in mind during prolonged use.