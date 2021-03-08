[Executive Corner] Bringing the Future to Life with “All for One” Solutions

Imagine a home where the facial recognition-equipped front door automatically opens to welcome you inside, followed by an air shower that blows away germs and viruses from the outside world that may have settled on your skin, hair or clothing. As you enter each room, your presence is detected and the lighting and temperature intelligently adjusted to your preferences. You can even open the curtains to take in the view beyond your window with a simple voice command from across the room via AI speakers.

Behold, the home of the future. And thanks to LG Electronics’ innovative solutions, the smart home of the future is a reality in the LG ThinQ Home in a suburb of Seoul here in South Korea.