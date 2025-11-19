We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Executive Corner] Design for Everyone: How LG is Making a “Better Life for All”
At LG Electronics, Better Life for All is more than a corporate vision or tagline – it’s a guiding principle that shapes everything we create. Central to our inclusive vision is a belief in universal design: the philosophy of crafting products and experiences to deliver convenience and comfort for everyone, regardless of age, gender or physical ability.
Committed to this philosophy, LG aims to go beyond functional innovation to provide unique lifestyle solutions that truly put people first. A deep understanding of our customers and the diverse environments in which they live is essential to this endeavor, which is why listening to the voice of the customer is such an integral part of our design process.
We have established systems to directly integrate real user feedback, especially from those with limited mobility – and seniors and children – into the product development stage. This includes operating an advisory group of people with disabilities and conducting in-depth usability testing. Both of these elements have proven instrumental in helping us to identify and minimize even the smallest points of user discomfort.
Designing with Empathy, Delivering with Purpose
Design at LG has always been about more than aesthetics. It’s about innovating with empathy to ensure usability, ease and enjoyment for all. For us, universal design is not just an outcome, but a mindset shared by all our teams – one that infuses human-centeredness into every decision, no matter how minor or inconsequential it may seem to someone looking in from the outside. From the first concept sketch to the final product experience, we view every touchpoint as an opportunity to make someone’s daily life simpler, safer and more enjoyable.
This approach requires us to design with people rather than for them. It challenges our teams to think beyond convention, to question what “easy to use” truly means and to continuously refine our technology to better meet and adapt to real human needs. When empathy is woven into the design process itself, innovation follows naturally. That is how we translate inclusivity from principle to practice.
Turning Philosophy into Practice: The Comfort Kit
Putting this philosophy into action, we launched the Comfort Kit – a series of affixable assistive kits designed to allow anyone to use our products easily, regardless of their gender, age or physical condition.
Some examples:
- Easy Handle: Enables users with limited hand mobility to open washers and dryers with minimal effort.
- Easy Ball: Helps those with reduced finger dexterity to manipulate control dials with ease.
- Easy Hanger: Allows people using wheelchairs, or those who are shorter than average, to interact comfortably with the LG Styler.
- Rotating Shelf: Improves refrigerator usability by making it easier to access hard-to-reach items.
We have presented inclusive design solutions that improve the usability of existing products, becoming the first in the home appliance industry to introduce 14 accessibility-enhancing kits. These Comfort Kit series, designed to remove the “one-size-fits-some” barrier that many customers have long faced, are also sustainably manufactured – reflecting our commitment to protecting the planet.
Recognition Beyond Design
Our efforts have not gone unnoticed. Globally, we are recognized as a model company for inclusive design.
We’ve shared our accessibility technologies and design philosophy at forums such as the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, where the Comfort Kit series was welcomed by both consumers and organizations advocating for underrepresented communities.
We also showcased this work at important global exhibitions such as IFA and CES. Our dedication to good design earned us the “Design Awards Grand Slam” – winning top honors at all three major global design awards, Red Dot, iF, and IDEA.
These accolades matter to us, but more importantly, they reflect our deep conviction that inclusive design is not just a feature – it’s a responsibility.
Designing for a Better Tomorrow
For us at LG, realizing the Better Life for All vision means creating unique products and experiences that feel right for everyone, and can be enjoyed by anyone. We will continue to advance accessibility so that all customers can take advantage of everything that our products and services have to offer. No caveats or compromises, only convenience and comfort.
By Kim Soo-yeon, head of HS & ES Design Lab at LG Electronics
