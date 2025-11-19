[Executive Corner] Design for Everyone: How LG is Making a “Better Life for All”

At LG Electronics, Better Life for All is more than a corporate vision or tagline – it’s a guiding principle that shapes everything we create. Central to our inclusive vision is a belief in universal design: the philosophy of crafting products and experiences to deliver convenience and comfort for everyone, regardless of age, gender or physical ability.

Committed to this philosophy, LG aims to go beyond functional innovation to provide unique lifestyle solutions that truly put people first. A deep understanding of our customers and the diverse environments in which they live is essential to this endeavor, which is why listening to the voice of the customer is such an integral part of our design process.

We have established systems to directly integrate real user feedback, especially from those with limited mobility – and seniors and children – into the product development stage. This includes operating an advisory group of people with disabilities and conducting in-depth usability testing. Both of these elements have proven instrumental in helping us to identify and minimize even the smallest points of user discomfort.

Designing with Empathy, Delivering with Purpose

Design at LG has always been about more than aesthetics. It’s about innovating with empathy to ensure usability, ease and enjoyment for all. For us, universal design is not just an outcome, but a mindset shared by all our teams – one that infuses human-centeredness into every decision, no matter how minor or inconsequential it may seem to someone looking in from the outside. From the first concept sketch to the final product experience, we view every touchpoint as an opportunity to make someone’s daily life simpler, safer and more enjoyable.

This approach requires us to design with people rather than for them. It challenges our teams to think beyond convention, to question what “easy to use” truly means and to continuously refine our technology to better meet and adapt to real human needs. When empathy is woven into the design process itself, innovation follows naturally. That is how we translate inclusivity from principle to practice.

Turning Philosophy into Practice: The Comfort Kit

Putting this philosophy into action, we launched the Comfort Kit – a series of affixable assistive kits designed to allow anyone to use our products easily, regardless of their gender, age or physical condition.

Some examples: