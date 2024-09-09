We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Executive Corner] LG’s Vision for AI-Driven Homes Powered by Affectionate Intelligence
The global market for smart home technology is experiencing unprecedented growth, due in no small part to the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Boasting the ability to learn from people’s device-usage patterns and preferences, AI-powered home solutions can provide highly personalized experiences tailored to each customer’s unique needs.
LG is at the forefront of this trend, setting new standards and creating new possibilities and value with its advanced AI technology. Earlier this year, the company redefined AI as “Affectionate Intelligence,” emphasizing its commitment to creating empathetic and caring AI that delivers unique customer experiences. At IFA 2024, LG unveiled its vision for the future of home living under the theme “Experience, Affectionate Intelligence Home.” The company’s Berlin showcase highlighted how AI can transform everyday life by anticipating and meeting customers’ needs in a variety of different situations and scenarios.
IFA 2024 saw the debut of LG’s latest AI Home solutions, designed to bring the convenience and freedom of the “Zero Labor Home.” Offering far more than just simplified device control and connectivity, Affectionate Intelligence introduces empathy and care to the smart home environment, enhancing customers’ quality of life in myriad ways.
Central to LG’s vision is LG ThinQ ON, an AI hub that seamlessly orchestrates the operation of all smart devices in the home. Through ThinQ ON and innovations such as the LG Self-Driving AI Home Hub, LG’s booth gave IFA attendees an opportunity to see firsthand how AI can help create a comfortable and connected home experience. Individually and collectively, the company’s innovations exemplify the concept of Affectionate Intelligence, where AI not only responds to commands but also understands and evolves to meet changing needs.
Firstly, LG AI Home provides “Conversational Interactions,” allowing users to control home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) devices with voice commands alone. The brain of LG AI Home is the company’s generative AI agent, FURON, which integrates advanced large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 Omni. FURON combines learning and contextual understanding with real-time spatial sensing and user lifestyle data to optimize the home environment for each user.
As an example of how this works in practice, if a user says, “Hi LG, I’m going to sleep. Please turn off any devices that are still running,” the AI Home Hub will assess the situation and respond accordingly, such as offering to turn off the dryer if it has nearly finished its cycle. The hub can also tailor the environment for a good night’s sleep by playing the user’s preferred relaxation music and dimming the lights.
Additionally, FURON learns user preferences for different device settings, remembering and applying them at the appropriate times for personalized comfort and convenience. Designed with flexibility, FURON can incorporate additional LLMs to evolve with new technological developments.
LG AI Home also offers an “Upgradability” feature, allowing users to upgrade their existing appliances into AI-powered devices, delivering the convenience and comfort of LG AI Home while saving them the expense of buying newer models. For example, connecting a non-AI TV and an occupancy sensor to ThinQ ON allows LG’s intelligent system to pause content when the user leaves the room and resume it upon return. Similarly, connecting an air conditioner and a sensor enables automatic adjustment of airflow strength and direction based on the user’s position within the room.
LG has been at the forefront of smart appliance innovation since 2011 when it added Wi-Fi modules to its home appliances. Continuing its leadership, the company introduced ThinQ UP, leveraging on-device AI chips and appliance-specific operating systems for feature upgrades and peak operational performance. These customer-centric innovations enable conventional appliances to “evolve” into AI-powered ones, improving daily life and solidifying LG’s leadership in AI home solutions.
Finally, LG AI Home offers “Extensive Connectivity” with various global brands’ appliances and IoT devices, working smoothly with all kinds of apps, including calendars, transportation services and online shopping platforms. Users can effortlessly manage their schedules, control household devices and receive real-time updates for a more personalized and connected home experience.
LG is continuing to expand the LG AI Home ecosystem. Through its acquisition of smart home company Athom, LG has ensured that ThinQ ON can connect with over 50,000 devices and IoT appliances and is compatible with more than 1,000 third-party apps. This presents users with a wider range of smart home solutions and services to choose from, giving them the freedom to create the convenient home lifestyle they’ve always dreamed of.
While LG’s AI solutions work in perfect harmony to help realize the company’s Zero Labor Home vision – where household chores are automated, and people have more time to relax and enjoy life – the LG Shield security system vigilantly protects customer data around the clock.
A leader in AI home solutions, LG will continue to push the boundaries of customer-centric innovation. Before the end of this year, LG plans to introduce IoT devices, including motion and light sensors, air quality sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, and smart plugs, all designed to integrate perfectly with ThinQ ON. Customers will be able to purchase an AI Home package featuring these new devices with professional installation by qualified technicians. In addition, ThinQ ON will add support for the Athom ecosystem, allowing users to connect their AI home to an even more extensive array of products and services from other brands.
LG’s Affectionate Intelligence will soon extend beyond the home, connecting different spaces in people’s lives, from cars to commercial environments such as hotels and offices. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future where its intelligent and caring AI technology is always there, working autonomously and proactively to enhance every experience.
By Lyu Jae-cheol, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company
