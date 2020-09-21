We’re also doubling down on our efforts to make our living spaces much smarter, much more multifunctional. This drive for intelligent versatility is accelerated during social distancing as most of us are forced to do more from home. ThinQ Fit, for example, can allow us to shop for clothes whenever and wherever we are. Soon to be available for mobiles, this virtual fitting solution will radically transform how millions of consumers shop for clothes.

Improved connectivity and the power of AI are also giving us healthier options, as virtual appointments and remote clinic solutions replace the need for hospital queues. Our recent pilot project using AI to monitor patients with chronic conditions is just one of the examples where LG is innovating healthcare with digital transformation. In the home, smart kitchen appliances are helping us eat healthier. Intelligent refrigerators will soon be able to identify the food inside and advise us on the best recipes based on our nutritional needs. And by connecting the refrigerator to the oven and the dishwasher, the entire process of preparing the meal and cleaning up afterwards because a whole lot easier because a fresh and healthy diet shouldn’t have to be a chore.