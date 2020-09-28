[Executive Corner] Untact Marketing: The Importance of Experience and Authenticity

LG’s nascent experience with untact marketing offered us many insights, the most important being that global marketers must not merely speak to consumers through a screen but give them as close to an in-person experience as possible. It’s only when events and social gatherings are no longer possible that we realize how much we took experiencing life together for granted.

We learned that companies and organizations must differentiate their strategies by giving consumers authentic experiences through technology and creative thinking and by inventing new ways to engage with them. Because once that all-important emotional connection is lost, the contact-less era won’t disappear with the end of the pandemic.

By Kim Jin-hong, Head of LG Electronics Global Marketing Center

# # #