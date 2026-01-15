When Displays Become Interfaces: Pioneering Human-Centered Experiences in the SDV Era

Shy Tech: Rethinking How Drivers Interact With Technology

Our approach to human-centered displays is guided by a philosophy we call Shy Tech. The idea is simple: technology should not demand attention by default. Instead, it should maintain a physically and visually reserved presence, making itself known only when it adds clear and meaningful value.

SDVs make it possible to deliver virtually unlimited digital functionality inside the vehicle. But more information does not always mean a better experience. Constantly visible screens can increase distraction and fatigue rather than clarity. Shy Tech addresses this by making displays appear only when needed. This context-aware approach minimizes visual noise, creating a calmer interior and reducing the driver’s cognitive load to reinforce focus and safety.

Shy Tech is not just about styling. It is a system-level approach that brings together display hardware, mechanical design and intelligent software. We are defining how technology behaves – when it shows up, how it moves and when it steps back – not just how it looks.

Redefining the Display in the SDV Cockpit

One of the clearest expressions of this philosophy is our Dual Mode 24.6-inch Glass OLED Pop-Up Display, a groundbreaking Glass OLED automotive display with software-controlled dual UX/UI.

The display transitions between the two modes, changing both its physical presence and functional role. When expanded, the display functions as an immersive content platform for streaming services and media experiences. When retracted, it becomes a driver-centric cluster, presenting a clear and focused view of essential information such as speed, navigation and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) data.

Crucially, the solution is entirely software-driven, enabling the display to shift seamlessly between immersive infotainment and driver-focused information. This approach proves that engagement and safety do not have to compete – when intelligently orchestrated, they can coexist without compromising the driver’s attention.

Engineering Displays That Know When to Step Back

We apply the same thinking to our Bendable Moving Display technology. Instead of a simple on-off state, the display continuously adapts to the driving situation.

When information or entertainment is appropriate, the display emerges. When the driver needs focus, it retreats. These movements are orchestrated through intelligent software, enabling personalization, fluid motion and over-the-air updates as the system evolves.

Within this framework, software is not just a control layer. It becomes the architect of interaction, shaping what is displayed and when technology engages or steps back. This aligns with SDV principles of inherent flexibility and continuous improvement.

A Platform Mindset Shaped by Experience

These innovations are grounded on a platform-based mindset that LG has developed across mobile devices, consumer electronics and automotive systems. We design with scalability, software readiness and intuitive interaction in mind.

In the SDV era, this allows our display solutions to grow with the vehicle. Rather than being locked into fixed functions, they become part of a larger interaction framework that can be refined over time as software, services and user needs change.

Looking Ahead: Experience as the Measure of Innovation

The future of software-defined mobility will not be measured by how much technology a vehicle contains, but by how intelligently it delivers experiences.

Displays will play a central role in translating software into clarity, confidence and emotional connection. At LG, our goal is to build display technologies that empower without overwhelming, adapt without distracting and evolve without losing sight of human needs.

As SDVs continue to reshape mobility, we will keep pushing to ensure that technology serves people – quietly, seamlessly and intuitively.

By Emerson Kim, VP & Division Leader of Display Development, LG Vehicle Solution Company

