Expanding Creative Boundaries: LG Taiwan Launches Versatile IT Lineup for Modern Lifestyles

Alongside the themed zones, guests explored a hands-on product and award showcase featuring the LG gram Pro 2-in-1, Smart Monitor Swing, CineBeam S and UltraGear OLED GX9. The display also spotlighted global honors from CES, Red Dot and iF Design Awards, reinforcing LG’s growing reputation as a leader in IT innovation.

Opening the event, LG Taiwan Managing Director Jeong Yeon-kwan introduced the LG’s vision and philosophy of “Affectionate Intelligence” – an approach that puts people, emotions and usability at the center of technology. He emphasized LG’s commitment to creating solutions that don’t just perform, but connect with everyday human experiences.

Designer Jyunccihli also took the stage to share how LG devices have helped elevate her creative process. From spontaneous sketching on the LG gram Pro to immersive design reviews on the LG Smart Monitor, she described how LG’s innovation continues to expand her artistic potential.