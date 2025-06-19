We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Expanding Creative Boundaries: LG Taiwan Launches Versatile IT Lineup for Modern Lifestyles
In today’s competitive world, having the freedom to create on your own terms is more important than ever. With that in mind, LG Taiwan recently introduced its latest IT lineup through a creative collaboration with renowned visual designer Jyunccihli – an initiative that celebrates the dynamic lifestyles of modern professionals.
The showcase took place at a trendy café popular among freelancers, setting the perfect scene to demonstrate how LG’s technology fits seamlessly into both creative workflows and daily life.
At the video editor’s station, LG highlighted high-performance tools designed for intense editing environments. The setup, resembling a professional post-production suite, featured the UltraGear OLED GX9 and the CineBeam S Ultra-Short Throw 4K Projector – demonstrating the depth, detail and precision of LG’s display technology.
In contrast, the graphic designer’s space was bright, open and designed for maximum flexibility. With the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 and Smart Monitor Swing on display, this area showcased tools that offer creative professionals unmatched portability and versatility – ideal for capturing inspiration anytime, anywhere.
Alongside the themed zones, guests explored a hands-on product and award showcase featuring the LG gram Pro 2-in-1, Smart Monitor Swing, CineBeam S and UltraGear OLED GX9. The display also spotlighted global honors from CES, Red Dot and iF Design Awards, reinforcing LG’s growing reputation as a leader in IT innovation.
Opening the event, LG Taiwan Managing Director Jeong Yeon-kwan introduced the LG’s vision and philosophy of “Affectionate Intelligence” – an approach that puts people, emotions and usability at the center of technology. He emphasized LG’s commitment to creating solutions that don’t just perform, but connect with everyday human experiences.
Designer Jyunccihli also took the stage to share how LG devices have helped elevate her creative process. From spontaneous sketching on the LG gram Pro to immersive design reviews on the LG Smart Monitor, she described how LG’s innovation continues to expand her artistic potential.
Her newest trio of artworks – Spiral Nebula, Galactic Coordinates and Rotating Planet – draws inspiration from the cosmos and pairs with LG’s latest products: the LG gram, LG Smart Monitor, and CineBeam projector. Reflecting LG’s theme of “Light but Mighty,” the series fuses abstract celestial visuals with the spirit of innovation.
“As with the universe, true lightness is not emptiness – it’s a hidden yet powerful force that upholds cosmic order,” says Jyunccihli. “To me, ‘lightness’ is a form of strength: intangible yet immeasurably profound, just like the universe itself.”
To bring the creative energy to a wider audience, LG Taiwan launched the Creative Relay Challenge, encouraging the public to personalize designs using elements by Jyunccihli. Open to all, participants can use platforms like Instagram Stories to share their creations.
Submissions are open through June 30, with selected entries eligible for exclusive prizes and the chance to be featured on LG Taiwan’s official platforms.
Contributed by LG Taiwan
# # #