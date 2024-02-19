Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Experience Future Living at Singapore’s ‘Life’s Good Experience Zone’

Beyond News 19/02/2024
A photo of the Life's Good Experience Zone with products around

LG Singapore recently hit another important milestone with the opening of the LG Life’s Good Experience Zone. Officially launched in January in collaboration with leading Australian retailer Harvey Norman, this first-of-its-kind space showcases how LG’s latest smart products seamlessly integrate into, transform and revolutionize practically any space. Visitors to the zone can expect to be treated to a first-hand experience of the interconnected world LG’s innovations create.

A photo of the kitchen zone with LG products

The celebrations began with a ribbon cutting ceremony where Gerald Chun, managing director at LG Singapore, and Bernice Kwok, chief operating officer at Harvey Norman Singapore, used golden scissors to officially open the space to the people of Singapore and the world.

A photo of the LG at Harvey Norman site with red lion dancers

As part of the celebrations, a team of red lion dancers performed a captivating routine to bring good fortune and wealth to the new space. Afterwards, Gerald Chun and Bernice Kwok were presented with a pair of traditional blessings as a gesture of long-lasting prosperity.

A photo of the zone with the transparent OLED signage

The special guests were then ushered through the showroom on a private tour conducted by LG Singapore’s insightful product team, giving them the very first look at the Life’s Good Experiential Zone and their first experience of how their lifestyle could evolve to the next level as LG’s appliances work in unison with the LG ThinQ™ app.

A photo of the zone with an LG OLED and a living-room like setting

“We are delighted to collaborate with Harvey Norman to introduce Singapore’s first-ever LG shop-in-shop experience zone, a significant milestone that demonstrates our commitment to innovating shopping experiences,” said Gerald Chun, managing director at LG Singapore. “As visitors witness the debut of various LG products in Singapore, our commitment to innovation is on full display. We invite everyone to join us on our journey to shape the future of home living.”

A photo of three people gathered around at the site

Offering a sneak peek into the future of living, the LG Life’s Good Experience Zone invites you to witness the seamless integration of LG’s cutting-edge technologies. By exploring such harmonious synergy, visitors can discover a connected ecosystem where all products converge and are intelligently managed on the intuitive LG ThinQ™ app, inspiring them to envision their dream home that elevates daily convenience and quality of life.

Contributed by LG Singapore

