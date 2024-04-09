Fostering Innovative Talents through Partnership with University of Toronto’s Applied AI Program

LG is rooted in the philosophy of open innovation – an open approach to innovation and facilitating collaboration to create a better life for all. These collaborative partnerships involve LG affiliate companies and extend to government, universities and research labs, with the goal to establish an open ecosystem of innovation that will benefit and empower all involved.

Recently, the LG Toronto AI Lab welcomed 30 graduate students from various universities in South Korea to the Centre for Analytics & AI Engineering (CARTE) at the University of Toronto. The event – initiated and organized by the Toronto AI Lab in collaboration with CARTE – brought these talented students together to explore applied research partnerships in Canada and introduce them to career opportunities at LG.

Sponsored by the South Korean government and managed through the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering, the 6-month CARTE program accommodates students from a wide range of disciplines, including technology, engineering, and the natural and mathematical sciences and aims to inspire students to leverage AI innovatively in their respective fields.

The selection for this program was competitive, drawing participants from among South Korea’s brightest. These selected students will engage in 10 industry projects, including three spearheaded by the LG Toronto AI Lab.