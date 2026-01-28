From First Impression to Lasting Impact: How LG and Suntec Singapore Are Redefining Visual Storytelling at Scale

In today’s event spaces, first impressions are made long before the opening remarks. Capturing attention early – and holding it – has become essential to how venues engage audiences. At Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, one of Singapore’s most recognized MICE destinations, that challenge has sparked the next evolution of a familiar landmark.

Formerly known as “The Big Picture,” the venue’s iconic large-format LED display has been reborn as The Big Picture Wall. Reimagined and reinvigorated through a renewed partnership with LG Electronics Singapore, the installation shows how integrated display technology can do more than impress – it can reshape how stories are told at scale.

A Digital Canvas Designed for Impact

Originally launched over a decade ago, Suntec Singapore’s Big Picture has long served as a visual focal point for exhibitions, global brand conferences and other major events. As content has become more immersive and expectations have risen, the time was right for an upgrade – not simply in size or resolution, but in capability.