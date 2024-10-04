We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helping Taiwanese Customers Live their Best Life Online With LG Forum
Although stress is a natural feeling that affects everyone, managing it has become increasingly difficult in today’s digital age. Recognizing this, LG Taiwan recently organized a special forum to help local customers address their anxiety and better manage stress, as part of the global “Optimism your feed” campaign and “Life’s Good with Optimism” initiative.
In the build up to this forum, LG Taiwan launched a psychological test on its Instagram page, aimed at raising awareness about social media-induced anxiety. This initiative helped followers gain a better understanding of the stress they experience from their digital lives.
Held on August 10, the forum featured esteemed psychologist Dr. Hui-Wen Deng and renowned YouTube film critic “Lessons from Movies.” They shared their professional insights and experiences on how social media impacts mental health and provided attendees with practical strategies to manage stress and maintain optimism, aligning with LG’s Life’s Good philosophy.
Dr. Deng explored the negative psychological effects of social media, emphasizing the importance of initiatives like LG’s “Optimize your feed” to help people navigate their online lives without feeling overwhelmed by anxiety.
The event also featured the host of popular YouTube channel “Lessons from Movies,” who shared her personal experiences as a key opinion leader, offering valuable techniques to embrace optimism in the face of criticism.
This event was a hit, with over 100 sign-ups within just half a day and nearly 80 percent of attendees participating in the interactive Q&A session that was held on the day. Many sought advice on how to overcome challenges and maintain an optimistic outlook on life, with many hailing the event as a source of useful information. One guest asked if either of the speakers would be collaborating with LG Taiwan on similar events in the future, or if LG Taiwan had more activities promoting “Optimism” in the works, suggesting a strong desire for more events like this.
On site, Instagrammable photo props and check-in gifts were provided to encourage participants to share their experience with friends and followers via social media. And as they left eager to try out the new techniques they had learned, LG handed out stress-relief fortune cookies and stress balls to each person in the hope of leaving a lasting positive impression and giving them constant reminder of its Life’s Good message.
LG Taiwan’s stress forum not only highlighted the importance of optimism in today’s digital world but also reinforced the brand’s dedication to enriching people’s lives. By providing valuable insights and practical advice on managing stress, LG is helping people navigate the complexities of their online lives, while promoting a message that Life’s Good every day, not just on the good days.
Contributed by LG Taiwan
