Less is More: Inside the Design of LG CineBeam Q

The LG CineBeam Q produces immersive large-scale pictures in ultra-sharp 4K resolution. In order to achieve this, the technologically sophisticated projector utilizes more components than a conventional model – an impressive feat considering its small size. To efficiently house all of the parts required – most of which are square in shape – the design team found that a simple square shape was the most ideal for the device itself. The result is an ultra-portable projector that pairs high-performance with a super-clean, minimalist design.

The ‘boxy’ form factor of the LG CineBeam Q is augmented by a sleek metallic look; something rarely seen in today’s projector market and a point of difference that further sets LG’s product apart from the competition. Typically associated with premium IT devices, the metallic finish enables the device to double as a stylish interior accessory while also providing a pleasing tactile quality.