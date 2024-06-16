We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Less is More: Inside the Design of LG CineBeam Q
-
extension : zipimages_9845399330.zip.zip
-
extension : imgAnnotation-2024-06-17-164223.png.png
-
extension : imgAnnotation-2024-06-17-164253.png.png
-
extension : imgAnnotation-2024-06-17-164317.png.png
-
extension : imgAnnotation-2024-06-17-164341.png.png
-
extension : imgAnnotation-2024-06-17-164633.png.png
The harmonious marriage of minimalist aesthetics and functionality is a hallmark of some of the most successful examples of industrial design. Launched earlier this year, the LG CineBeam Q (model HU710PB) portable projector exemplifies the ‘less is more’ approach, shedding all superfluous design touches to achieve a timeless look and maximum usability. Since its global debut at CES 2024, the LG CineBeam Q has won a steady stream of praise for its practical, user-friendly features and distinctive yet understated style.
The LG CineBeam Q produces immersive large-scale pictures in ultra-sharp 4K resolution. In order to achieve this, the technologically sophisticated projector utilizes more components than a conventional model – an impressive feat considering its small size. To efficiently house all of the parts required – most of which are square in shape – the design team found that a simple square shape was the most ideal for the device itself. The result is an ultra-portable projector that pairs high-performance with a super-clean, minimalist design.
The ‘boxy’ form factor of the LG CineBeam Q is augmented by a sleek metallic look; something rarely seen in today’s projector market and a point of difference that further sets LG’s product apart from the competition. Typically associated with premium IT devices, the metallic finish enables the device to double as a stylish interior accessory while also providing a pleasing tactile quality.
Thoroughly minimalist in appearance, the LG CineBeam Q’s exterior does away with any and all non-essential design elements, leaving only that which is truly needed: the lens, handle, connection ports and power button. Even the information label on the bottom of the device has been streamlined, providing a selection of essential product data for the customer’s reference, and nothing else.
The handle of the CineBeam Q not only maximizes usability, but also helps to make the product instantly recognizable. The elegant simplicity of the CineBeam Q’s 360-degree rotatable handle belies the ingenious practicality of its design, serving both as a carry-handle and as an adjustable stand.
The remarkable LG CineBeam Q delivers moving cinematic experiences in almost any setting, indoors or out. Due to its exceptionally light weight – only 1.49 kg – the CineBeam Q is easy to pick up, and can be conveniently carried to wherever it is needed. Along with prioritizing portability and performance, Lee Eun-bong, the lead product designer on the CineBeam Q, sought to create an intuitive design that users could instantly understand and feel comfortable with – even those who had never owned a projector before.
A great choice for anyone seeking a stylish, take-anywhere* projection solution, LG CineBeam Q offers a unique combination of modern minimalist design, stellar portability and stunning 4K image quality.
# # #
* The projector operates solely through external power sources and does not feature a built-in battery. It necessitates connection to a power cord or external battery.