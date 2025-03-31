We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG and KRAFTON Join Hands to Bring LG TVs to Engaging Life Simulation Game “inZOI”
Gaming has evolved beyond entertainment into a creative outlet for exploring dynamic universes and building fantastical worlds. To enhance this immersive experience, LG has joined forces with renowned video game publisher KRAFTON to bring LG OLED TVs and lifestyle screens to the highly anticipated life simulation game “inZOI.” This collaboration offers players a unique opportunity to experience LG’s iconic TV products in a virtual world.
Set to captivate gamers with an inspiring simulated reality experience, inZOI brings a fresh and exciting new title to the social simulation genre, drawing widespread attention from devoted communities who still celebrate classics like The Sims 4. Following a YouTube showcase that sparked a significant buzz for the upcoming release, inZOI has surged in popularity, ranking No. 1 on the Steam Top Global Wishlist as of March 24. Early Access launched on Steam on March 28, giving players a chance to experience this much-awaited game before its official global rollout.
Through this collaboration, inZOI provides a highly realistic LG product experience, allowing players to fully appreciate the benefits and values of LG TVs. In-game, players can incorporate the LG OLED evo 97-inch G5 model, OLED Flex and lifestyle screens including the LG StanbyME, StanbyME Go and LG OLED Objet Collection Posé into their virtual homes. By customizing their interiors with LG TVs and stylish décor, players can experience how these innovative products seamlessly integrate into modern living spaces.
Players can explore different TV setups to match their personal aesthetics. The massive 97-inch G5 model can be mounted flush against the wall for a sleek look or placed stylishly on a stand. The Posé model, designed to resemble high-end furniture or an art object, seamlessly blends into the living space from every angle, including its elegantly finished back.
LG’s lifestyle screens bring versatility to virtual interiors. The height of the StanbyME screen can be adjusted and rotated to achieve the ideal setup, while the StanbyME Go allows in-game characters to open its carry-bag-style case to enjoy entertainment both indoors and outdoors. In addition, players can experience the visual impact and differences of the LG OLED Flex by switching between flat and curved display modes.
With inZOI and LG TVs, players can craft unique lifestyles and stories, bringing their ideal spaces to life in a virtual world.
Be part of this exciting journey and explore LG TVs and lifestyle screens in inZOI. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom for the latest news and updates on how LG continues to bridge real-world innovation with virtual experiences.
