LG and KRAFTON Join Hands to Bring LG TVs to Engaging Life Simulation Game “inZOI”

Gaming has evolved beyond entertainment into a creative outlet for exploring dynamic universes and building fantastical worlds. To enhance this immersive experience, LG has joined forces with renowned video game publisher KRAFTON to bring LG OLED TVs and lifestyle screens to the highly anticipated life simulation game “inZOI.” This collaboration offers players a unique opportunity to experience LG’s iconic TV products in a virtual world.

Set to captivate gamers with an inspiring simulated reality experience, inZOI brings a fresh and exciting new title to the social simulation genre, drawing widespread attention from devoted communities who still celebrate classics like The Sims 4. Following a YouTube showcase that sparked a significant buzz for the upcoming release, inZOI has surged in popularity, ranking No. 1 on the Steam Top Global Wishlist as of March 24. Early Access launched on Steam on March 28, giving players a chance to experience this much-awaited game before its official global rollout.