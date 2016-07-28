LG BREAKS ANOTHER GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ TITLE THIS TIME WITH LIGHTBULBS

A total of 18,072 individual fluorescent bulbs were used to create a 12 meter by 9.6 meter image of gargantuan proportions depicting an LG Centum System refrigerator. The finished work of art shattered the previous record of 11,022 bulbs, set in 2014.

Illuminating the image for one hour required 198.8kWh of electricity, equivalent to what an A+++ -20% energy efficiency-rated Centum System refrigerator can save in a year compared to an A+-rated model. This is approximately the same amount of electricity required to power a vacuum cleaner five and a half hours per day for one year or to run a hair dryer approximately 30 minutes every day for nearly 18 years. These figures are based on the minimum energy required for the LG GBB60 series to achieve A+ and A+++ -20% energy efficiency ratings (based on EU Regulation No. 1060/2010).