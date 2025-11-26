LG Business Monitors: Industry-Specific Solutions for Today’s Evolving Work Environment

Beyond space, the display’s performance is tailored for demanding creative environments. With 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage and VESA Certified DisplayHDR™ 600, it delivers the accurate color and detail essential for color grading and visual effects. A 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for refined workflows.

As the world’s first Thunderbolt™ 5 5K2K display, it also delivers ultra-fast data transfer, up to 96W power delivery and 5K2K display connectivity – all through a single cable. This next-generation interface supports efficient production of financial dashboards, control room visuals and enterprise-grade content, ensuring stability, scalability and seamless performance.

For the Public Sector: A Commitment to Sustainability

Government agencies and public institutions are increasingly prioritizing ESG, making sustainability a core requirement rather than an option. These organizations need technology partners who share the same values.

LG’s business monitors are designed with energy efficiency and responsible materials in mind. Many models carry global certifications such as ENERGY STAR® or TCO Certified, and we provide Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) reports for greater transparency. Reflecting these efforts, several models in our 2025 lineup – including the 24BA560, 27BA560 (FHD) and 27BA54QB (QHD) – have earned EPEAT Gold certification, meeting key public sector procurement standards.

A Partner for Your Business

By deeply understanding the needs of diverse industries, LG delivers monitor solutions that elevate productivity, enhance user well-being and support organizations’ long-term goals – including sustainability commitments.

We aim to be more than a technology provider. We strive to be a trusted partner in helping organizations build work environments where people can do their best work.

Your business is unique, and your technology should be too.

To explore how our specialized monitors can elevate your workspace and your team’s performance, get in touch with an LG business expert.

# # #

* All images are simulated to enhance the reader’s understanding.