LG Channels Extends Global Footprint and Expands Free Content Offering
As Smart TVs evolve to unlock a wider world of content, LG Channels – LG’s free, ad-supported streaming service – is at the forefront, offering a compelling mix of trending series, timeless classics, niche genres and regional favorites. Consistently expanding its content offerings, LG’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) delivers cost-free streaming options with ad-supported channels, catering to the preferences and interests of a wide range of audiences.
First launched in 2015 in Korea, LG Channels has steadily increased its presence across the globe and is now available in 33 countries worldwide. With an established presence in North America, South America and Europe, new markets this year include New Zealand and Singapore. LG Smart TV users in these regions can easily access the service through the LG Magic Remote or the LG webOS Home Screen.
As its reach continues to grow, LG Channels now offers over 4,000 channels globally, supported by valuable partnerships with industry-leading content providers and recent launches coming from Lionsgate, A+E Global Media, BBC Studios, NBCUniversal and more.
In the U.S., LG Channels recently expanded its offering through a collaboration with NBCUniversal, adding over 40 FAST channels from the NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution library and NBCUniversal portfolio. These channels bring an exciting curation of content ranging from news, entertainment and sports to true-crime and Spanish-language programming. Today, viewers can enjoy Dateline 24/7, SNL Vault, The Real Housewives and Universal Movies. Additionally, coming soon are Telemundo’s Spanish-language channels including Telemundo Al Día, Telemundo Acción and Telemundo Romance.
What’s more, expanded partnerships in the U.S. have introduced even more fan-favorite channels such as BBC News from AMC Networks, Storage Wars by A&E from A+E Global Media and 50 Cent Action from Lionsgate.
LG Smart TV users in the U.S. can also enjoy LG Channels Showcase, a curated premium owned-and-operated channel powered by partnerships with top film studios such as Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Boasting a selection of original content, LG Channels Showcase brings award-winning original docu-series LG Presents: The Rivalries, which highlights intense college sports competition, and Taste of Tennessee, celebrating local culinary culture. LG has also introduced its first reality competition series, Estate of Survival, featuring LG’s AI-powered home appliances through engaging and creative storytelling.
In partnership with BBC Studios, LG has expanded its free channel lineup in both the U.S. and Europe. LG TV owners in the U.S. now have access to Britbox Mysteries, Bargain Hunt, BBC Drama and Dinos 24/7. Meanwhile, six new FAST channels1 have been added to LG Smart TVs in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the Nordic region. Viewers can experience high-speed thrills with Top Gear or explore a font of knowledge from BBC History, BBC Food and BBC Travel. The new channels also include classics like BBC Drama and Doctor Who, engaging viewers with an array of exciting options.
For viewers in Europe, LG presents LG 1, the company’s free ad-supported owned-and-operated channel featuring popular premium content through key partnerships that include NBCUniversal, Fremantle, Lionsgate and Filmrise. In partnership with NBCUniversal, LG 1 is bringing the exclusive first window premiere of the latest in the franchise Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. From Fremantle comes the first exclusive window of the hit U.S. show Sullivan’s Crossing. Viewers can also enjoy acclaimed series such as Mad Men, Black Sails and Law & Order: Criminal Intent on LG 1 Spotlight, as well as a wide range of films on LG 1: Film.
In addition, the Sony One channels offer a diverse range of classics and hits. Highlights include Seinfeld on Sony One Comedy TV, Breaking Bad on Sony One Thriller TV and fan favorites like Bewitched on Sony One Faves.
LG’s focus on expanding tailored channel programming and original content has resulted in strong user engagement, with global viewing hours on LG Channels increasing by over 40 percent year over year.2
LG remains committed to enriching the viewing experience by expanding content partnerships and offering UI upgrades, enabling viewers to easily access and enjoy a compelling curation of content tailored to their specific preferences and interests. Stay connected with LG Newsroom for the latest news and updates.
1 “Top Gear” is available on LG Smart TVs in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the Nordic region; BBC History, BBC Food, and BBC Travel are available on LG Smart TVs in Germany; BBC Drama and “Doctor Who” are available on LG Smart TVs in France, Italy and Spain.
2 As of March 2025 LG internal data.