LG Channels Extends Global Footprint and Expands Free Content Offering

As Smart TVs evolve to unlock a wider world of content, LG Channels – LG’s free, ad-supported streaming service – is at the forefront, offering a compelling mix of trending series, timeless classics, niche genres and regional favorites. Consistently expanding its content offerings, LG’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) delivers cost-free streaming options with ad-supported channels, catering to the preferences and interests of a wide range of audiences.

First launched in 2015 in Korea, LG Channels has steadily increased its presence across the globe and is now available in 33 countries worldwide. With an established presence in North America, South America and Europe, new markets this year include New Zealand and Singapore. LG Smart TV users in these regions can easily access the service through the LG Magic Remote or the LG webOS Home Screen.

As its reach continues to grow, LG Channels now offers over 4,000 channels globally, supported by valuable partnerships with industry-leading content providers and recent launches coming from Lionsgate, A+E Global Media, BBC Studios, NBCUniversal and more.