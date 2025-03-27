LG College Day: Inspiring Future Innovators Through Technology and Culture

Students then stepped into LG’s showroom, where they interacted with groundbreaking innovations such as the LG SIGNATURE OLED T – the world’s first wireless and transparent OLED TV – and the LG StanbyME, a portable wireless screen acclaimed for maximizing users’ on-the-go productivity. The OLED Flexible Signage display delivered an immersive visual experience that brought images to life with stunning clarity and realism.

Next, students explored LG’s Home Appliance showroom, where they witnessed AI-powered innovations that are transforming everyday life. From smart refrigerators that suggest optimal recipes to AI-driven washers that optimize laundry cycles, LG continues to set new standards for intelligent home solutions.

A visit to LG’s cutting-edge Virtual Studio offered a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind the company’s global marketing campaigns. The studio, a high-tech production space for commercials and product photography, highlighted LG’s emphasis on storytelling and branding.