LG College Day: Inspiring Future Innovators Through Technology and Culture

Beyond News 27/03/2025

At LG, innovation extends beyond technology – it’s about creating meaningful experiences that inspire change and shape the future. This vision comes to life through LG College Day, an immersive program that connects students with LG’s corporate culture, emphasizing sustainability and real-world innovation as core values.

Recently, over 50 Princeton University Korean language students visited LG Electronics North America’s headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. The visit provided a firsthand look at how LG is pioneering the future through cutting-edge technologies, insightful discussions and hands-on learning experiences.

 

For some, LG College Day is more than just an educational visit – it’s a gateway to a future career. One former participant was so inspired during his visit that he later joined LG as a full-time employee, underscoring the program’s role in connecting top talent with real-world opportunities.

The visit began with an introductory session where students explored LG’s business strategy, technological advancements and global impact. A highlight of the session was a dynamic panel discussion featuring LG executives and industry experts, who shared valuable insights on career development, leadership and the future of technology.

Students then stepped into LG’s showroom, where they interacted with groundbreaking innovations such as the LG SIGNATURE OLED T – the world’s first wireless and transparent OLED TV – and the LG StanbyME, a portable wireless screen acclaimed for maximizing users’ on-the-go productivity. The OLED Flexible Signage display delivered an immersive visual experience that brought images to life with stunning clarity and realism.

 

Next, students explored LG’s Home Appliance showroom, where they witnessed AI-powered innovations that are transforming everyday life. From smart refrigerators that suggest optimal recipes to AI-driven washers that optimize laundry cycles, LG continues to set new standards for intelligent home solutions.

 

A visit to LG’s cutting-edge Virtual Studio offered a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind the company’s global marketing campaigns. The studio, a high-tech production space for commercials and product photography, highlighted LG’s emphasis on storytelling and branding.

Students also gained insight into LG’s environmental and social initiatives, including the Endangered Species Series, the Pollinator Garden and LG’s LEED Platinum Certification – reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability.

 

Beyond technology and business insights, LG College Day provided students with an opportunity to engage with LG’s Human Resources team, exploring various career paths and business opportunities within the company.

 

Jung Kyu-hwang, CEO of LG Electronics North America, emphasized the importance of fostering connections with the younger generation: “By engaging with young people, especially Gen Z students, we’re not just showcasing our innovations – we’re building connections for the future.”

 

LG College Day continues to grow as a platform for inspiring future leaders, bridging the gap between academia and industry while celebrating the synergy of innovation, corporate responsibility and Korean culture. 

 

