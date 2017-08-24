LG CUP INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S BASEBALL TOURNAMENT BEGINS IN KOREA

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2017 ― LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with the Women’s Baseball Association of Korea (WBAK) to host the LG CUP International Women’s Baseball Tournament 2017 which starts this Friday in South Korea.

LG Corp. vice chairman Koo Bon-joon, LG Electronics senior vice president Lee Choong-hak at LG Electronics, Icheon mayor Cho Byung-don, Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) chairman Heo Goo-yeon, and WBAK chairman Han Taek-geun will participate in the opening ceremony and commemorate the start of the 2017 LG CUP along with diplomats and cultural groups, including James Choi, Australia’s ambassador to South Korea.

LG Corp. vice chairman Koo will throw the first pitch during the opening game between team Korea and “Hong Kong Bravo” team.

The third edition of the LG CUP will take place from August 25 to 28 at the LG Champions Park in Icheon and will feature eight teams from seven countries around the world, including France – the first European country to participate in the tournament. The final will take place on August 28, and prominent games will be broadcast in Korea on the MBC Sports+ channel.

This year LG Electronics is taking steps to incorporate elements from traditional Korean culture, including a musical performance from students at Gukak National High School, public player pledges being read from scrolls and a trophy made of Icheon ceramic for the winner. In addition, fans who leave positive comments for the participating athletes on LG Electronics’ Facebook page (www.facebook.com/theLGstory) from August 25 to 28 will be eligible for free drink coupons and ceramic trophies with winners being selected via a lucky draw.

LG Electronics has been a consistent supporter of women’s sports, baseball in particular. The company was driving force behind the 2012 LG South Korean Women’s Baseball Tournament, LG CUP International Women’s Baseball Tournament 2014, and the 2016 WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup, which all took place in South Korea.

“LG is proud to take a leadership role in celebrating female athletes through the LG CUP International Women’s Baseball Tournament, and we will continue to support female athletes the world over,” said Lee Choong-hak, LG Electronics senior vice president.

