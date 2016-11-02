We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CUSTOMIZES SMARTPHONE FOR SPECIAL NEEDS CUSTOMERS IN INDIA
One of the strengths of smart devices is the ability to customize them to the needs of specific users. However, customizing a smart device such as a smartphone isn’t as easy or convenient as one might think when the user is visually impaired. Not only must the owner know what apps to purchase and install, he or she must also be able to navigate a new smartphone that wasn’t set up for a user with visual challenges.
In India, LG marketing team has attempted to set a new standard with the launch of its K7 smartphone specifically targeting visually impaired users.
Features and applications have been pre-loaded so they can be used right out of the box by visually challenged users. Apps such as @Voice, Cozy Magnifier & Microsope, Kota Daisy Reader, GPS Essential, PocketBook and eReader Prestigion are available from the LG K7 home screen. Seven e-books are included for free on the K7 to be read out loud by the compatible application and features included in the phone’s Android operation system have been preset for easy navigation and operation, such as Talk Back, Screen Reading and Text-to-Speech set to English and Hindi by default.
Introduced alongside the larger LG K10 in India, the K7 features a 5.0-inch FWVGA In-cell Touch display, 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor, 5 megapixel camers on both the front and the back, dual SIM slots and 2,125mAh battery all for only Rs 9,500. Its premium quality finish and curved 2.5D Arc Glass and pebble design make this customized K7 an extremely attractive device and very pleasing to the eyes.
“We are extremely proud to make this K7 smartphone more relevant and available for differently-abled users,” said Kim Ki-Wan, president of LG India. “The technology exists to make lives much more convenient for visually challenged individuals and yet the barrier to entry has always been high. We hope we can help lower that wall in a small way with this customized K7 from LG.”
