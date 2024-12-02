We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Empowers Vietnam’s Youth With Dynamic Learning Experiences in IT
As the IT industry expands in an era defined by software innovation, the demand for skilled programmers is at an all-time high. LG is responding to this need by investing in the next generation of global IT talent, providing students worldwide with meaningful learning and development opportunities. This commitment not only aligns with LG’s “Optimism your feed” campaign but also embodies the broader Life’s Good brand promise, as it fosters positive change and inspires progress across communities.
In line with this mission, LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV), an R&D subsidiary of LG Electronics, recently celebrated the success of its LG Dream Code 2024 program, which concluded with finals held in Hanoi and Da Nang on October 19.
LG Dream Code 2024 provided an engaging platform where students tackled programming challenges designed by LG’s expert developers. More than just a competition, this initiative connects LG with young talent, nurturing the next generation of IT professionals in Southeast Asia. This investment in Vietnam’s tech-savvy youth not only aims to strengthen LG’s workforce but also to support the country’s growing digital economy.
The competition saw an enthusiastic turnout, with 677 applications submitted by university students nationwide between September 9-30. This response underscores the pivotal role companies like LG play in developing young talent eager to begin their careers in tech.
The national competition’s final round was held at two esteemed institutions: the National University of Technology in Hanoi, where 30 students participated, and Duy Tan University in Da Nang, hosting 22 students.
In these rigorous finals, 52 contestants faced challenging exams crafted by LG’s top programmers. The event honored the top five contestants in each city, with the top three receiving cash prizes: VND 15 million (USD 600) for first place, VND 10 million (USD 400) for second and VND 5 million (USD 200) for third.
In Hanoi, Nguyen Duc Thang from the National Economics University took home the grand prize, with second place awarded to Lai Minh Quang from the National University of Economics and Tran Hoang Son from Hanoi FPT University. Nguyen Tan Nguyen from Hanoi National University of Technology and Phung Danh Chi Vi from Hanoi University of Science and Technology claimed third place.
In Da Nang, Le Ngoc Bao Anh from Da Nang University of Technology took first place. Second place went to Le Tang Phu Quy from Vietnam University of Information and Communication Technology and Ngo Van Hai from Hue University’s University of Science and Technology, with Vo Dac Bao An and Luu Duy Quang from Da Nang University of Technology finishing in third.
“LG’s commitment to offering exceptional learning and growth opportunities extends beyond our employees to bright students who may one day shape LG’s future,” said Jung Seung-min, president of LGEDV. “Alongside the LG Track Scholarship, awarded annually to outstanding graduates, this year’s LG Dream Code competition was organized by LGEDV with challenges designed by our top experts at LG HQ.”
Through the success of its inaugural LG Dream Code competition, LGEDV has shown its dedication to empowering Vietnam’s youth, particularly in the field of information technology. LG Dream Code aspires to continue as a premier, high-quality competition for young programming enthusiasts in the years to come.
In addition to this initiative, LG actively promotes various activities and programs designed to enhance the quality of life for the Vietnamese people, embodying the spirit of Life’s Good. To explore more inspiring stories and initiatives, visit the LG Newsroom.
Contributed by LG Vietnam
# # #