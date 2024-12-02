LG Empowers Vietnam’s Youth With Dynamic Learning Experiences in IT

Through the success of its inaugural LG Dream Code competition, LGEDV has shown its dedication to empowering Vietnam’s youth, particularly in the field of information technology. LG Dream Code aspires to continue as a premier, high-quality competition for young programming enthusiasts in the years to come.

In addition to this initiative, LG actively promotes various activities and programs designed to enhance the quality of life for the Vietnamese people, embodying the spirit of Life’s Good. To explore more inspiring stories and initiatives, visit the LG Newsroom.

Contributed by LG Vietnam

