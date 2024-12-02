Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Empowers Vietnam’s Youth With Dynamic Learning Experiences in IT

Beyond News 02/12/2024

As the IT industry expands in an era defined by software innovation, the demand for skilled programmers is at an all-time high. LG is responding to this need by investing in the next generation of global IT talent, providing students worldwide with meaningful learning and development opportunities. This commitment not only aligns with LG’s “Optimism your feed” campaign but also embodies the broader Life’s Good brand promise, as it fosters positive change and inspires progress across communities.

A photo of students sitting in chairs and participating in the LG Dream Code 2024 program event

In line with this mission, LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV), an R&D subsidiary of LG Electronics, recently celebrated the success of its LG Dream Code 2024 program, which concluded with finals held in Hanoi and Da Nang on October 19.

A photo of Vietnamese students sit in a computer lab as they complete the LG Dream Code 2024 program

LG Dream Code 2024 provided an engaging platform where students tackled programming challenges designed by LG’s expert developers. More than just a competition, this initiative connects LG with young talent, nurturing the next generation of IT professionals in Southeast Asia. This investment in Vietnam’s tech-savvy youth not only aims to strengthen LG’s workforce but also to support the country’s growing digital economy.

A photo of LG Dream Code program page shown on the screen of a number of computers in an empty computer lab

The competition saw an enthusiastic turnout, with 677 applications submitted by university students nationwide between September 9-30. This response underscores the pivotal role companies like LG play in developing young talent eager to begin their careers in tech.

A photo of students sitting in a computer lab as they compete in the final round of The national competition

The national competition’s final round was held at two esteemed institutions: the National University of Technology in Hanoi, where 30 students participated, and Duy Tan University in Da Nang, hosting 22 students.

A photo of one of the winners from the final round of LG Dream Code 2024 and two LG officials smiling with their medals and prizes in front of the photo zone

In these rigorous finals, 52 contestants faced challenging exams crafted by LG’s top programmers. The event honored the top five contestants in each city, with the top three receiving cash prizes: VND 15 million (USD 600) for first place, VND 10 million (USD 400) for second and VND 5 million (USD 200) for third.

A photo of two winners from the final round of LG Dream Code 2024 and two LG officials smiling with their medals and prizes in front of the photo zone

In Hanoi, Nguyen Duc Thang from the National Economics University took home the grand prize, with second place awarded to Lai Minh Quang from the National University of Economics and Tran Hoang Son from Hanoi FPT University. Nguyen Tan Nguyen from Hanoi National University of Technology and Phung Danh Chi Vi from Hanoi University of Science and Technology claimed third place.

A photo of one winner holding his prize money while LG officials smiling with a bouquet of roses

In Da Nang, Le Ngoc Bao Anh from Da Nang University of Technology took first place. Second place went to Le Tang Phu Quy from Vietnam University of Information and Communication Technology and Ngo Van Hai from Hue University’s University of Science and Technology, with Vo Dac Bao An and Luu Duy Quang from Da Nang University of Technology finishing in third.

A group photo of students and experts who participated in LG Dream Code with LG employees at the photo zone

“LG’s commitment to offering exceptional learning and growth opportunities extends beyond our employees to bright students who may one day shape LG’s future,” said Jung Seung-min, president of LGEDV. “Alongside the LG Track Scholarship, awarded annually to outstanding graduates, this year’s LG Dream Code competition was organized by LGEDV with challenges designed by our top experts at LG HQ.”

A group photo with students and experts who participated in LG Dream Code and LG officials at the red-carpeted photo zone

Through the success of its inaugural LG Dream Code competition, LGEDV has shown its dedication to empowering Vietnam’s youth, particularly in the field of information technology. LG Dream Code aspires to continue as a premier, high-quality competition for young programming enthusiasts in the years to come.

 

In addition to this initiative, LG actively promotes various activities and programs designed to enhance the quality of life for the Vietnamese people, embodying the spirit of Life’s Good. To explore more inspiring stories and initiatives, visit the LG Newsroom.

 

Contributed by LG Vietnam

 

# # #

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More