LG India’s K-pop Contest Inspires India’s Youth to Pursue Their Passion
With K-pop’s influence spreading across the world, India is leading the way outside of Korea. Over the last decade, the unique music genre’s infectious beats, charismatic idols and vibrant performances have captured the hearts of millions of youthful Indians. The K-pop fandom here has evolved into a thriving community over the years thanks to social media and streaming platforms.
Recognizing this passion for Korean culture, LG India recently brought the unrivaled energy of K-pop closer to India’s young population by establishing a platform that celebrates cultural expression, seeks to discover talent and creates memorable moments for everyone.
At the forefront of these efforts is the “All India K-POP Contest,” a large-scale celebration of talent, music and cultural harmony, and a must-attend event on every Indian K-pop fan’s calendar.
This year’s contest saw thousands from cities across India compete in multiple rounds, culminating in a grand finale with electrifying performances by globally acclaimed K-POP bands like LUN8. This celebration of K-POP gave up-and-coming performers the chance to shine on the national stage, with exciting opportunities including trips to South Korea and state-of-the-art audio equipment to kick-start their musical journeys.
The contest began with a staggering 2,496 auditioning online in one of the biggest K-POP talent hunts ever held outside of Korea. The best 281 of them progressed to the next round – regional tournaments held offline in Kohima, Itanagar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. From there, 281 became 27 for the semi-finals, with the competition growing more intense and competitive with each passing round.
The illustrious semi-final judging panel featured esteemed figures Yoonhyeok, Jaemin (NTX), Ha Minwoo, Jay Kim, Ahn Hanbyeol and Sushil Chhetri, each bringing their own expertise and passion to ensure a fair, competitive contest. The evening closed with a live performance by popular K-POP band NTX in front of a 2,500-strong audience, who danced along to their dynamic choreography and captivating music. Twelve semi-finalists, including two LG Wild Card entries, advanced to one of the most highly anticipated events of the year – the grand finale.
The grand finale, which took place at Yashobhoomi, India’s largest convention center in New Delhi, delivered breathtaking performances, impressing the judges and 4,000 fans in attendance. The evening even hosted globally acclaimed K-POP band LUN8, known for their infectious energy and chart-topping hits, creating an immersive K-POP experience that left the audience in awe.
Once all the performances had concluded, this year’s K-POP champions were announced as Abhipriya Chakraborty in the vocal category and The Trend, one of the LG Wild Card entries, in the dance category. Their victories earned them an all-expenses-paid trip to South Korea. Despite falling at the last hurdle, the runners-up were given LG XBOOM audio products to support their musical aspirations.
The resoundingly successful All India K-POP Contest 2024 gave a platform to young talent and united fans from across the country. By merging global cultural phenomena like K-POP with meaningful initiatives, LG continues to resonate with its Gen Z consumers, fostering their boundless creativity and self-expression.
This giant effort aligns with LG’s commitment to strengthening ties with younger generations and reaffirming its Life’s Good brand promise through the border-transcending power of music and culture.
Contributed by LG India
