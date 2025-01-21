LG India’s K-pop Contest Inspires India’s Youth to Pursue Their Passion

With K-pop’s influence spreading across the world, India is leading the way outside of Korea. Over the last decade, the unique music genre’s infectious beats, charismatic idols and vibrant performances have captured the hearts of millions of youthful Indians. The K-pop fandom here has evolved into a thriving community over the years thanks to social media and streaming platforms.

Recognizing this passion for Korean culture, LG India recently brought the unrivaled energy of K-pop closer to India’s young population by establishing a platform that celebrates cultural expression, seeks to discover talent and creates memorable moments for everyone.

At the forefront of these efforts is the “All India K-POP Contest,” a large-scale celebration of talent, music and cultural harmony, and a must-attend event on every Indian K-pop fan’s calendar.