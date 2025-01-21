Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG India’s K-pop Contest Inspires India’s Youth to Pursue Their Passion

Beyond News 22/01/2025

With K-pop’s influence spreading across the world, India is leading the way outside of Korea. Over the last decade, the unique music genre’s infectious beats, charismatic idols and vibrant performances have captured the hearts of millions of youthful Indians. The K-pop fandom here has evolved into a thriving community over the years thanks to social media and streaming platforms.

 

Recognizing this passion for Korean culture, LG India recently brought the unrivaled energy of K-pop closer to India’s young population by establishing a platform that celebrates cultural expression, seeks to discover talent and creates memorable moments for everyone.

 

At the forefront of these efforts is the “All India K-POP Contest,” a large-scale celebration of talent, music and cultural harmony, and a must-attend event on every Indian K-pop fan’s calendar.

A photo of group of girls dancing with hats at the All India K-POP Contest

This year’s contest saw thousands from cities across India compete in multiple rounds, culminating in a grand finale with electrifying performances by globally acclaimed K-POP bands like LUN8. This celebration of K-POP gave up-and-coming performers the chance to shine on the national stage, with exciting opportunities including trips to South Korea and state-of-the-art audio equipment to kick-start their musical journeys.

 

The contest began with a staggering 2,496 auditioning online in one of the biggest K-POP talent hunts ever held outside of Korea. The best 281 of them progressed to the next round – regional tournaments held offline in Kohima, Itanagar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. From there, 281 became 27 for the semi-finals, with the competition growing more intense and competitive with each passing round.

A photo taken from above of people dancing at the All India K-POP Contest and a large crowd of people watching the performance

The illustrious semi-final judging panel featured esteemed figures Yoonhyeok, Jaemin (NTX), Ha Minwoo, Jay Kim, Ahn Hanbyeol and Sushil Chhetri, each bringing their own expertise and passion to ensure a fair, competitive contest. The evening closed with a live performance by popular K-POP band NTX in front of a 2,500-strong audience, who danced along to their dynamic choreography and captivating music. Twelve semi-finalists, including two LG Wild Card entries, advanced to one of the most highly anticipated events of the year – the grand finale.

A view of the All India K-POP Contest stage and the large number of people in the audience

The grand finale, which took place at Yashobhoomi, India’s largest convention center in New Delhi, delivered breathtaking performances, impressing the judges and 4,000 fans in attendance. The evening even hosted globally acclaimed K-POP band LUN8, known for their infectious energy and chart-topping hits, creating an immersive K-POP experience that left the audience in awe.

 

Once all the performances had concluded, this year’s K-POP champions were announced as Abhipriya Chakraborty in the vocal category and The Trend, one of the LG Wild Card entries, in the dance category. Their victories earned them an all-expenses-paid trip to South Korea. Despite falling at the last hurdle, the runners-up were given LG XBOOM audio products to support their musical aspirations.

A photo of the team that won the All India K-POP Contest 2024 Grand Final

The resoundingly successful All India K-POP Contest 2024 gave a platform to young talent and united fans from across the country. By merging global cultural phenomena like K-POP with meaningful initiatives, LG continues to resonate with its Gen Z consumers, fostering their boundless creativity and self-expression.

A photo of the winning teams of All India K-POP Contest 2024 gathered together for a photo

This giant effort aligns with LG’s commitment to strengthening ties with younger generations and reaffirming its Life’s Good brand promise through the border-transcending power of music and culture.

 

Contributed by LG India

 

# # #

#2025
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More