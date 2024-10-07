We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Makes “Life’s Good” Come Alive With the New York Yankees
Putting words into action is a critical component of LG’s Life’s Good motto. This has manifested itself across a wide range of activations in the U.S., most recently as part of LG Electronics USA’s partnership with the New York Yankees, one of the most recognized and successful sports franchises in the world.
As “The Official TV Partner of the New York Yankees,” the LG OLED brand has been infused throughout iconic Yankee Stadium. Recently, LG expanded its partnership to include a cause-related component that will benefit the community around the stadium. This effort will support renovations at Elston Gene Howard Field, which sits across the street from the current Yankee Stadium on the site of the original Yankee Stadium. LG’s donation of USD 50,000 will assist in upgrades to the three ballfields at the location, which is utilized by the Bronx community and the Yankees’ Summer Night Lights program.
During an on-field ceremony at Yankee Stadium prior to the Yankees-Red Sox game on September 12, Chris Jung, representative of LG North America Region, presented a check to NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Jessenia Aponte and Administrative Parks and Recreation Manager Clinton Johnson.
“We believe in investing in the communities where we live and work. This collaboration with the New York Yankees enables us to improve these fields for the benefit of the youth of New York City,” said Jung. “Creating an environment where children can enjoy positive experiences helps ensure ‘Life’s Good’ in their community and provides a tremendous asset to their growth and development.”
“LG has been a tremendous partner, and they are employing that same forward-looking, collaborative spirit toward the Bronx community, which utilizes Elston Gene Howard Field extensively throughout the year,” said Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations Brian Smith. “This donation will positively impact thousands of Bronx residents who rely on the park for exercise, recreation and team sports, including the children who participate in the Yankees’ Summer Night Lights programming. We salute LG’s contribution and look forward to seeing the benefits of their donation bear fruit for many years to come.”
Having just completed its second season, Summer Night Lights serves approximately 300 children and teenagers from the Bronx between the ages of 12 and 18 who take part in tournament-style, co-ed baseball and softball games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights throughout July and August. The program is designed to keep area young people engaged in recreation and character-promoting activities on summer evenings, when midweek organized activities for young people are difficult to find.
Contributed by LG USA
