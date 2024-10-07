LG Makes “Life’s Good” Come Alive With the New York Yankees

As “The Official TV Partner of the New York Yankees,” the LG OLED brand has been infused throughout iconic Yankee Stadium. Recently, LG expanded its partnership to include a cause-related component that will benefit the community around the stadium. This effort will support renovations at Elston Gene Howard Field, which sits across the street from the current Yankee Stadium on the site of the original Yankee Stadium. LG’s donation of USD 50,000 will assist in upgrades to the three ballfields at the location, which is utilized by the Bronx community and the Yankees’ Summer Night Lights program.