Net Zero Showhomes Open for Virtual Tours

Innovative home appliances, solar panels, HVAC technologies and consumer electronics from LG Electronics are delivering high performance, connectivity, convenience, and energy efficiency to The New American Home® ( TNAH ) and The New American Remodel® ( TNAR ), the official show homes of the 2021 International Builders’ Show® virtual experience ( IBSx ) which took place earlier this month in Orlando, Florida, USA. The International Builders’ Show is the annual event sponsored by the National Association of Home Builders ( NAHB ), the largest US trade group representing the home building industry.

Located in the heart of central Florida, TNAH and TNAR 2021 are state-of-the-art showcase houses illustrating how any home can be transformed into a high-performance, high-tech space when integrating today’s building and appliance innovations to reduce energy consumption, increase efficiency and enhance daily life. Seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics was named NAHB Platinum Partner for both Net Zero homes.