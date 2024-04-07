We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Objet House: Step Into Vietnam’s Seamless Smart Home Paradise
The inspiring LG Objet Collection has gained a global fan base since its worldwide launch in 2021, and for good reason. Through its understated designs and diverse materials and colors, this sophisticated collection of premium appliances and devices extends the opportunity to curate living spaces that reflect unique lifestyles and preferences like no other.
To raise the bar even higher for the ‘smart home’ experience, LG Vietnam recently launched the ‘LG Objet House’ at Flamingo Dai Lai Resort. Just 45 kilometers north of Hanoi, this all-new brand space and resort is fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances from the LG Objet Collection.
Within the elegant four walls of the LG Objet House, the harmony effortlessly created by LG Objet products blurs the line between modern home appliances and high-end furniture. Together, these stylish, innovative appliances complete a seamless living space that honors the distinctive style of the homeowner.
During their stay, visitors can experience what seamless living really means thanks to LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, an air purifier that doubles as a side table; LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, a lifestyle TV which transforms into a digital frame that expresses every brushstroke of a painting; LG Objet InstaView refrigerator with an edge-to-edge glass that delivers a 23-percent-wider viewing angle; and LG Objet Styler, a premium clothing care system wrapped in a stylish, modern design.
Since every LG Objet innovation has been designed to blend effortlessly into a wide array of living spaces, they are able to complement each room of the LG Objet House. The life-enriching capabilities of this exclusive space is what leaves a lasting impression on visitors. And it goes without saying that every LG device featured in LG Objet House can be monitored and controlled on the LG ThinQ app, a level of connectivity that introduces a new “smart home” standard to the nation.
Aligning with the company’s global strategy to enhance customer experiences, LG Objet House aspires to encourage greater user interaction. “Through the moments of relaxation felt at LG Objet House, we hope to demonstrate the elevated lifestyle our LG Objet Collection makes possible,” said Song Ik-hwan, president of LG Vietnam, during its launch event.
Striking the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality, the LG Objet Collection has received high praise from around the world. In Vietnam specifically, one of its products was named the “Most Groundbreaking Product Design” of 2023 at Vietnam Design Week (VMARK 2023). These works of art are not only innovative and visually stunning, they also evoke positive emotions by delivering the next-level user experiences that make sure life is always good.
People can now spend their vacation at LG Objet House, the ideal destination for “smart home” advocates thanks to the level of connectivity offered by the LG Objet Collection, a harmonious selection of practical innovations that boast aesthetic appeal with their sophisticated colors, subtle designs and use of sustainable materials.
Contributed by LG Vietnam
