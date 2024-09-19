We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Infuses Seoul’s Art Scene With Bold Artistry and Cutting-Edge Innovation
Widely recognized by artists as the ultimate digital canvas, LG OLED continues to push the boundaries of artistic exploration and inspiration through art installations that defy convention. While LG OLED captivates art enthusiasts globally through its visionary artist collaborations, the dynamic and unique artistic spirit of Seoul remains a key source of the company’s inspiration.
Aligning with this sentiment, Seoul Art Week, which recently held a series of art festivities that included world-famous Frieze Seoul, provided the opportune moment to demonstrate its profound dedication to Korea’s vibrant cultural landscape.
As Frieze Seoul’s official headline partner for the second consecutive year, LG captured the hearts of art aficionados worldwide with a collaborative exhibition, Suh Se Ok X LG OLED: Reimagined by Suh Do Ho, Shaped by Suh Eul Ho, that honored the creative legacy of Suh Se Ok, the late Korean abstract ink painter revered for his exquisite brushwork and poignant human forms.
As a heartfelt homage to a true master of his craft, this exhibition reunited Suh with his two sons, artist Suh Do Ho and architect Suh Eul Ho, for a touching reimagination of his iconic masterpieces through the creative lens of his kin. To ensure the Suh brothers had all the tools required to create something befitting their father, LG provided its transparent OLED TVs as a groundbreaking artistic medium that can explore the infinite possibilities and depth of ink painting in a whole new dimension.
Acclaimed installation artist Suh Do Ho brought his father’s Circle of Life and Wayfarer artworks to life through distinctive animated shorts, with a stunning installation comprised of eight transparent OLED TVs serving as a mesmerizing backdrop. The ethereal, lucid screens created the illusion of a floating canvas to curate a captivating, multi-dimensional experience that seamlessly blended physical and digital mediums.
On the other hand, Architect Suh Eul Ho took creative rein as the exhibition’s spatial designer. Leveraging the pristine images of LG OLED and the dynamic possibilities of transparent displays, he was able to meticulously arrange the artworks to form one cohesive, awe-inspiring experience. This way, visitors could fully appreciate the individual layers of each piece while admiring an expansive view of the space’s ever-shifting landscape.
For the first time in its long history of collaborations with artists, LG’s innovative transparent OLED TVs became an integral part of the artwork. These cutting-edge screens, which are unrivalled when it comes to harmonizing original artworks with their digital reinterpretations, blend timeless legacy with creative innovation like no other can.
In addition to the seamless fusion of art and technology on show at Frieze Seoul, LG reinforced its commitment to Seoul’s art scene by sponsoring several more events during Seoul Art Week. At the K11 Moon Party, which celebrated Korea’s Moon Festival and debuted the K11 Art Foundation’s first generative art exhibition Lunar Water, LG’s state-of-the-art OLED screens illuminated the city with immersive visual experiences that accentuate the digital artworks on display.
Poignantly intersecting cultural tradition and modern artistic expression, artists a’strict, Tyler Hobbs and Cheng Ran shared their unique interpretations of the moon and its mysteries: a’strict’s Waterfall — Sands presented a majestic visual representation of a cascading waterfall; Tyler Hobbs pioneering NFTs Fidenza #575 and #938 explored the union of digital and analogue art; and Cheng Ran first-ever generative artwork, Self-miracle, presented a reimagined version of his film, In Course of the Miraculous. Meanwhile, LG’s dazzling OLED displays highlighted the full potential of featured works, with the moon’s magic seemingly descending to Earth in an unforgettable way.
In support of another cultural initiative held during Seoul Art Week, LG’s OLED screens were once again transformed into digital canvases, this time for the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s (MMCA) Connecting Bodies exhibition, the first of many projects to be undertaken under LG’s three-year partnership with the museum.
Exploring the concepts of connectivity and the digital evolution of our physical forms, this exhibition utilized LG OLED’s unmatched visuals to showcase immersive, interactive installations that respond in unique ways to movement and touch. Through groundbreaking technology, this unique exhibition ushers in a new era of art – an age where boundaries between the physical and digital worlds blend seamlessly through new creative mediums.
Although Seoul Art Week may have come to a successful close, the LG OLED ART journey, as well as the creative possibilities of LG’s cutting-edge screens, continue to live on to inspire and astound the masses throughout 2024 and beyond. To follow every step of this journey, stay tuned to LG Newsroom.
# # #