LG OLED Infuses Seoul’s Art Scene With Bold Artistry and Cutting-Edge Innovation

Poignantly intersecting cultural tradition and modern artistic expression, artists a’strict, Tyler Hobbs and Cheng Ran shared their unique interpretations of the moon and its mysteries: a’strict’s Waterfall — Sands presented a majestic visual representation of a cascading waterfall; Tyler Hobbs pioneering NFTs Fidenza #575 and #938 explored the union of digital and analogue art; and Cheng Ran first-ever generative artwork, Self-miracle, presented a reimagined version of his film, In Course of the Miraculous. Meanwhile, LG’s dazzling OLED displays highlighted the full potential of featured works, with the moon’s magic seemingly descending to Earth in an unforgettable way.

In support of another cultural initiative held during Seoul Art Week, LG’s OLED screens were once again transformed into digital canvases, this time for the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s (MMCA) Connecting Bodies exhibition, the first of many projects to be undertaken under LG’s three-year partnership with the museum.

Exploring the concepts of connectivity and the digital evolution of our physical forms, this exhibition utilized LG OLED’s unmatched visuals to showcase immersive, interactive installations that respond in unique ways to movement and touch. Through groundbreaking technology, this unique exhibition ushers in a new era of art – an age where boundaries between the physical and digital worlds blend seamlessly through new creative mediums.

Although Seoul Art Week may have come to a successful close, the LG OLED ART journey, as well as the creative possibilities of LG’s cutting-edge screens, continue to live on to inspire and astound the masses throughout 2024 and beyond. To follow every step of this journey, stay tuned to LG Newsroom.

