LG OLED, the Ultimate Companion for Cinematic Bliss
In a world where every frame tells a story and every sound evokes emotion, LG OLED serves as the ideal movie companion by bringing the immersive experience of the big screen into the comfort of your home.
In recent years, the most discerning cinematic experts, including top directors and colorists, have chosen LG OLED for their next endeavor. For example, Lee Sung Jin, creator of the Netflix series BEEF which claimed three Golden Globes and eight Emmys in 2023, expressed his admiration for LG OLED’s breathtaking picture quality in an interview on LG OLED Movie Club, a community for movie fandoms on Letterboxd.
In this interview, Lee expressed his desire to utilize LG OLED during post-production of his next project, highlighting its true black and precisely calibrated colors that let audiences view his vision exactly as intended. He even recommended films renowned for their striking contrast and abundant colors that look even more extraordinary on an LG OLED TV, including Bong Joon-ho’s Mother, Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden and Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood.
Colorists are just as enthused about LG OLED’s endless potential, regarding it as a reliable reference display for the task of color grading. According to a recent interview, Walter Volpatto, an experienced colorist best known for his exceptional work on Green Book, Dunkirk and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, described LG OLED TV as the perfect monitor, proudly stating how he often uses it for client reviews. Leading tech media outlets worldwide have joined industry experts like Walter Volpatto in recognizing the superior viewing experience provided by LG OLED TV’s stunning brightness and exceptional contrast.
To enlighten movie buffs about the cinematic brilliance offered by LG OLED TV, LG is catering to their specific interests. The LG OLED Movie Club Community, which launched on prominent movie review platform Letterboxd, gives critics, tech experts and filmmakers somewhere to exchange their insights and opinions on movies they watched on LG OLED TV with other users. LG also debuted the LG OLED New Currents Award and LG OLED Vision Award at last year’s Busan International Film Festival which acknowledge the brightest up-and-coming and independent filmmakers.
LG OLED continues to garner acclaim from some of the titans of cinema thanks in no small part to its unparalleled AI processor that unlocks visual and audio excellence. At CES 2024, the company unveiled the 2024 OLED evo series with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which enhances graphics performance by 70 percent and speeds up processing speeds by 30 percent compared to its predecessor for the ultimate movie-watching experience.
Its newest OLED TVs also come with upgraded AI upscaling, which utilizes precise pixel-level image analysis to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds. Through the power of AI, LG OLED TVs calibrate colors by considering the mood and emotions directors/creators intended to evoke. Besides offering impressive picture quality, AI Sound Pro helps viewers immerse themselves in the onscreen action by providing virtual 11.1.2 surround sound from the TV’s built-in speaker system.
On top of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs are the first in the industry to support Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode to enable exceptional picture accuracy that stays faithful to the creator’s vision.
Filmmakers and colorists consistently praise LG OLED for its exceptional AI processor that unlocks visual and audio excellence, uniquely designed for LG OLED. Committed to providing the most distinctive, true-to-life viewing experiences, LG OLED promises movie enthusiasts worldwide an unparalleled cinematic journey.
To discover even more ways in which LG OLED is changing the game in creative fields such as cinema and the arts, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom.
