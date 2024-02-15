Its newest OLED TVs also come with upgraded AI upscaling, which utilizes precise pixel-level image analysis to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds. Through the power of AI, LG OLED TVs calibrate colors by considering the mood and emotions directors/creators intended to evoke. Besides offering impressive picture quality, AI Sound Pro helps viewers immerse themselves in the onscreen action by providing virtual 11.1.2 surround sound from the TV’s built-in speaker system.

On top of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs are the first in the industry to support Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode to enable exceptional picture accuracy that stays faithful to the creator’s vision.

Filmmakers and colorists consistently praise LG OLED for its exceptional AI processor that unlocks visual and audio excellence, uniquely designed for LG OLED. Committed to providing the most distinctive, true-to-life viewing experiences, LG OLED promises movie enthusiasts worldwide an unparalleled cinematic journey.

To discover even more ways in which LG OLED is changing the game in creative fields such as cinema and the arts, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom.

