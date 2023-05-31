LG OLED TV: A Decade at the Top and No Sign of Slowing Down

According to market research firm Omdia, LG topped the OLED TV market by a landslide in the first quarter of 2023, claiming approximately 60 percent of the market by total shipments.

LG OLED TVs are currently sold in over 130 countries, making them the most widely available OLED TVs in the world. Last year, the accumulated total shipments of LG OLED TVs (since their initial launch in 2013) exceeded 15 million units; making LG the first OLED TV maker to reach this impressive milestone.