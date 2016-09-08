LG SIGNATURE MEETS STRIKING ARCHITECTURE

The following four cities: New York, London, Paris and Stuttgart are without doubt global centers of creativity. These fascinating cities are home to sophisticated people who crave the best in fashion, design, architecture, food, culture, and of course technology.

As part of the campaign, LG will unveil a new creative spot that compares the artistic qualities of LG SIGNATURE products with great works of architecture in the aforementioned cities. Under the unifying theme of ‘All Great Things are Alike. They are Built on the Essence,’ LG’s campaign brings together the idea that the best designed consumer electronics and appliances have many similarities with beautiful architectures.

“LG SIGNATURE IN THE CITY”

The founder of architecture and legendary designer, Hugo Alvar Henrik Aalto once said that “beauty is the harmony of purpose and form.” This impressive copy tells us to what extent architecture can be functional and beautiful by pursuing the art of essence.

The campaign captures the audience’s attention by boldly featuring consumer electronics and appliances in front of city landmarks. This composition creates a dramatic atmosphere, yet maximizes the aesthetic beauty of the products. The black and white image and melodious sound add classiness to the ultra-premium LG SIGNATURE brand.