LG UltraGear Boosts Gaming Performance at IEM Katowice 2024

Every gamer, casual and professional alike, will admit that victory or defeat is decided by a second, and sometimes even less. The best opportunity to demonstrate the power of the new LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor (model 27GS95QE) was at the annual gaming celebration – IEM Expo, held in conjunction with Intel® Extreme Masters Katowice 2024 in Poland.

LG UltraGear gaming monitors have long been recognized for their gaming features. LG collaborates with Gen.G Esports, one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, and LG UltraGear gaming monitor is also an official display of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) 2023.