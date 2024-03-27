We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear Boosts Gaming Performance at IEM Katowice 2024
(Photo credit: Paweł Bastrzyk, ESL FACEIT Group)
Every gamer, casual and professional alike, will admit that victory or defeat is decided by a second, and sometimes even less. The best opportunity to demonstrate the power of the new LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor (model 27GS95QE) was at the annual gaming celebration – IEM Expo, held in conjunction with Intel® Extreme Masters Katowice 2024 in Poland.
LG UltraGear gaming monitors have long been recognized for their gaming features. LG collaborates with Gen.G Esports, one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, and LG UltraGear gaming monitor is also an official display of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) 2023.
(Photo credit: Helena Kristiansson, ESL FACEIT Group)
Held annually since 2013, Intel Extreme Masters in Katowice is an opportunity for Counter-Strike and Starcraft® II fans to meet. This year, the prize pool for the top teams of the final was USD 1,500,000 for both tournaments. Team Spirit’s dominant victory was driven by one of the best professional tier 1 Counter-Strike debuts of all time following an incredible performance from Team Spirit’s 17-year-old prodigy Danil “donk” Kryshkovets.
The fastest-selling IEM Katowice tournament in history, the event saw a peak viewership of over 972,000 for Counter-Strike 2 and more than 77,000 for StarCraft II, according to escharts.com. The sold-out Spodek Arena and MCK Auditorium welcomed over 65,000 fans across four days of live StarCraft II competition, and three days of Counter-Strike action, complemented by IEM Expo.
(Photo credit: Paweł Bastrzyk, ESL FACEIT Group)
With its involvement in the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2024, LG Electronics Poland has shown its commitment to providing gamers with the highest quality gaming monitors and allowing them to check the quality of the monitors with their own eyes.
Visitors to the booth, which featured 16 LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, could see for themselves such a difference the use of self-luminous pixel technology makes.
(Photo credit: Paweł Bastrzyk, ESL FACEIT Group)
The LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 27GS95QE) has a 26.5-inch OLED display with high refresh rates (240Hz), fast response times and outstanding picture quality with Quad-HD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution. Already traditional for the LG UltraGear series, the monitor supports the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC standards for a smooth gaming experience. Fans of adventure or sports games will appreciate the HDR support, guaranteeing a display with a wide tonal range that are VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certified. In addition, the monitor screen is bezel-free, allowing users to see every detail and enjoy full immersion.
And, with Anti-Glare & Low Reflection coating, LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor ensures users won’t be distracted by glares on the display, even in areas illuminated by vivid lights.
LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors offer features and capabilities that take the entire gaming experience to the next level. LG will continue to enhance the strong reputation of the UltraGear brand by engaging with special gaming and e-sports projects and creating innovative products that put the needs of gamers first.
(Photo credit: Paweł Bastrzyk, ESL FACEIT Group)
Contributed by LG Poland
# # #