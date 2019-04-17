Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Wins Top Edison Award for Ac Energy Innovation

Beyond News 17/04/2019

Share this content.

LG WINS TOP EDISON AWARD FOR AC ENERGY INNOVATION

LG Electronics has been honored in with the coveted 2019 Gold Edison Award, the highest honor in the Energy & Sustainability category for LG’s breakthrough room air conditioner technology that delivers a 40 percent improvement in efficiency for its best performing model.*

LG WINS TOP EDISON AWARD FOR AC ENERGY INNOVATION

The Edison Awards, which recognize the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, are among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. LG was awarded top honors in the Award’s Smart Climate Control subcategory for its Wi-Fi-enabled smart room air conditioners with dual-inverter linear compressors in recognition of their cutting-edge innovation, performance and efficiency.

LG WINS TOP EDISON AWARD FOR AC ENERGY INNOVATION

Thanks to the company’s proprietary DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology, LG is the first in the United States to offer variable-speed compressor room air conditioners in the United States, which deliver quiet, advanced cooling with a 40 percent improvement in energy efficiency on its best-performing model.* LG’s variable-speed compressor technology also was honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with 2018 and 2019 ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Awards, which recognize new and promising technologies that deliver significant energy savings during operation.

LG WINS TOP EDISON AWARD FOR AC ENERGY INNOVATION

While conventional air conditioners work by cycling on and off completely, LG smart air conditioners with DUAL Inverter Compressor technology continually adjust compressor speed to achieve the desired room temperature with ease. That means less fluctuation and depending on the model, 15, 25 or 40 percent more energy efficiency than the minimum ENERGY STAR certification requirement,* helping consumers save on energy bills and reducing CO2 emissions.

LG WINS TOP EDISON AWARD FOR AC ENERGY INNOVATION

LG’s Edison Award “illustrates that innovation never sleeps,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. “With ingenuity and technological advancements, the dreams of yesterday will become the reality of today to make an impact on how we live, work, and play.”

 

For more information on the 2019 Edison Awards, visit www.edisonawards.com.

 

* Based on comparisons to ENERGY STAR® minimum requirements for Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio (CEER) versus actual CEER for the inverter models obtained from US Department of Energy test procedures approved for these models: LW2217IVSM shows 40 percent CEER improvement; LW1517IVSM and LW1817IVSM show 25 percent CEER improvement.

#2019
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More